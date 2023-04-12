Patrícia Poeta walks away from the networks after being shaken by being criticized

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Presenter Patrícia Poeta decided to step away from social networks because of the criticism she has been receiving after interrupting a speech by Manoel Soares during Globo’s Encontro program last week.

According to an interlocutor heard by the column, Patricia is not well and preferred to avoid publications on Instagram, a network in which she has 3.2 million followers, so as not to generate more attacks on her performance. The journalist is usually very active in the tool, with daily publications alongside guests of the morning attraction or in moments of leisure.

After the incident with Manoel Soares on the 3rd, she continued posting photos. “This girl needs humility,” commented a woman on one of the images. “Zero charisma, I prefer Manoel Soares at the Meeting”, wrote another follower. Some also asked for the return of Fátima Bernardes, who was in charge of the program until July last year, when she was replaced by Patrícia and Manoel.

On Sunday (9), she posted a photo with her parents with the caption: “My family, my safe haven. A Sunday of rebirth of faith, hope and strength for all of us.” Since then, she has not made any further publications.

People close to the presenter say that, in addition to the comments that can be read on her Instagram profile, Patrícia has also received private messages with threats. For them, the criticism has gone too far and is affecting the journalist’s mental health.

Despite being shaken, Patrícia, according to these interlocutors, has no intention of leaving the presentation of the Meeting or even going away for a few days.

On Friday night (7), the presenter was clicked by a photographer while taking a walk on Ipanema beach, in Rio de Janeiro. In the pictures, she appears with her head down. On social networks, some people came to doubt the veracity of the “busted”.

Patrícia was heavily criticized after interrupting Manoel Soares during Globo’s morning show, on the last 3rd. She crossed in front of the presenter who was explaining the function of ChatGPT. After the negative repercussion of the situation, the journalist justified the error as a consequence of the live broadcast. “It was a coincidence (…) I was having difficulty with a new technology and I was looking for help to make it happen. So much so that the moment I realized what had happened, I immediately apologized. Live program stuff”, she said to UOL.

It was not the first time that Patrícia and Manoel Soares had problems getting along at the Meeting. Since she took over the attraction, the presenter is often accused on the networks of being unfriendly and cutting Manoel Soares during the program.