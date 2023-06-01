Patrick Kicken: Are Rob Standers and Caroline heading to Radio 10?

(Blog) That it’s restless in Radioland is the understatement of the year. Frequency distribution, Veronica sales, foreign parties that want to fight their own battles in the market: it’s war. In times like these it’s certainly good business for disc jockeys and sidekicks to fill all those stations, preferably with well-known names. Since the development of new talents with good reputations is rare, the old legends are soon used up. Watch Rick van Velthuysen grace Radio Veronica for the morning. But was Veronica’s radio boss Rob Standers really involved? Or is he getting a run for his money with the upcoming sale of his station to Mediahuis?

I know it, that weird feeling in your stomach when you are suddenly ‘sold’ along with your station to another owner. It feels like being a slave on a slave ship suddenly in someone else’s hands. About 2015, when De Mol bought the Sky Radio Group, which included Veronica, it was the last push for me to come home. No more turbulence and uncertainty. That now appears to be the case for Rob Standers and his assistant Caroline, both of whom are absent this week. And it’s strange, in the middle of the week that there’s happy radio news for your station: Rick van Velthuysen will be reinforcing the mornings. Then you should be heard with great enthusiasm on the channel in such an important week, right? Are they just sick, just on vacation or is something else going on?

Something in me tells Rob that he has been sidelined in choosing to have a morning with ‘his’ Veronica, Rick Van Wee. The new owner Mediahuis must have wondered at least why, shortly after buying the channel, it suddenly became known that the best scoring program would not carry on with it, but would instead leave for morning 538. Surely something has to be returned that has the same value. And you can’t solve it by moving any of the weekend or evening programming to mornings. Therefore, main boss Dave Minebeau hastily called Van Velthusen, who was eager to rehabilitate due to cuts at NPO Radio 2 (nightly partially nonstop). He did the same in 538, where channel boss Koko Hermans was also passed over when choosing Tim, Niels and Rick. I dare say it’s the reason Rob and Caroline aren’t being heard right now.

Also, a rumor has just reached me that the Standers and Caroline will choose to give an egg for their money and, like Tim, Niels and Rick, leave the radio ship Veronica with their showpiece de bonanza early for mooring at another port. And don’t blame them. If De Mol is smart, he’ll keep the two on board and spot them before Somertized on Radio 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. If he’s a fool, he’ll let them go back to NPO Radio 2, where they’ll again be a formidable competitor for 10 in place of Gijs Staverman, who’s been rumored for some time to be on Qmusic’s new oldies channel. Will shine I find this especially sour for all the talent the Standers have fished for. Take a Sander Hoogendoorn, Frank van der Lende: when they make the switch, the best they’ve been promised is ‘they’re next’ for a dominant position in daytime programming. And then suddenly Van Velthusen comes out of the top hat. Chic or not: It’s every man for himself in times of turmoil and war. Could Standers be wrong if this scenario turns out to be true?

patrick kiken