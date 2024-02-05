Patrick Mahomes’ father arrested days before Super Bowl

It’s almost time for another exciting edition of the Super Bowl National Football League (NFL)However, negative news emerged around patrick mahomes, It turns out the quarterback’s father is in a tough spot for the third time in his life.

Next week, patrick mahomes will take command of the offensive kansas city chiefs Which is considered to be an extraordinary match for the player and his team in recent years. Still, this fact about his father might distract him a bit.

Authorities arrested Patrick Mahomes’ father

On the night of Sunday, February 4, 2024, Mexican journalist and American football reporter Juan Carlos Vazquez released the information. It has been confirmed Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested for drunk driving, This happens just a few days before your son hits a defining moment in his career.

This seems to be a recurring theme for the personality above, as he has a history of this type of blindness. In 1994, he was charged after being involved in a traffic accident.

By 2016, he was even arrested during an engagement TCU And texas tech Due to public intoxication. This happened when patrick mahomes He served as a college quarterback.

The most recent case was in 2018, when he faced charges and spent 40 days in county jail. On that occasion, he pleaded guilty, it was a precautionary measure to comply with the sentence.

The new irregularity comes days before his son is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas for the second time san francisco 49ers In a game for the Super Bowl of American football. Other than this, Patrick Mahomes Sr. he assured cnn Will attend the match to watch the performance of Joe’s star player kansas city chiefs,

Vazquez noted, “He’s unlikely to escape jail and will have to watch the Superbowl from there.” “This is a serious offense and even more so if it is a repeat offender.”,

patrick mahomesNext Sunday, February 11, he will look for his third ring and the Vince Lombardi Trophy in six seasons in which he has collected National Football League (NFL).