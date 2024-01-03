Paul Bettany reveals which intense scene was improvised

trajectory of The vision may have experienced many ups and downs within the MCU Since the appearance of the character Avengers: Age of Ultron, And according to his interpreter Paul Bettany, his return is coming soon. The actor has also recently revealed thisthey had to improvise a sceneinfinity war Because the Russo brothers’ script didn’t work! He and Elizabeth Olsen, who features the Scarlet Witch, thus put their talents to good use in a The most attractive scenes of the film.

Paul Bettany talks about this memorable scene he had to improvise

While the audience thought they would never see him again after this his untimely death in infinity war, the vision keeps coming back to life. First in the hugely popular Disney+ series, in which he shares the poster with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and soon in a new undisclosed project teased by his interpreter, Paul Bettany. The latter, who was present at MegaCon in Orlando this weekend, took advantage of the opportunity Entertain your fans with an anecdote On his (first) on-screen death. When he and his partner were brought in to film Vision’s death scene, Joe and Anthony Russo decided that their script would not work, and asked the two actors to imagine it ,

it was hilarious. Until one day none of us knew who was going to die or something like that. They showed us a preview of the scene and everyone said, OK, I guess I’ll have to pull the kids out of the private school. (laughing)

Unfortunately, as Paul Bettany explains to our colleagues at Collider, The opening scene, written by the Russo brothers, did not work as intended.So there is a need to change course…and improve!

The Russo brothers came to us (myself and Elizabeth Olsen) and said: ,Hey, listen, can you improve this scene?,, And I said to myself: “What ? Improve the robot being killed scene?“I have no frame of reference! And Lizzie laughed about it, and we are very comfortable with each other That… I don’t know how else it could have worked, because we really trust each other and somehow, we came up with something that worked,

As Paul Bettany points out, an admirably successful sequence by both actors, despite the lack of any point of comparison! And to find out which is the important sceneavengers endgame Played with perfect improvisation by the actors, it is here.