Got the brilliant point of the joke: Lukaku refuses to go in

Vincent van Peer

rod Stewart announces that he intends to quit rock ‘n’ roll after his tour this year ttt promises in similar news bart cal Will soon turn away from death metal ttt couple of the week you remember from last telex Taylor Swift And Matty Healy (By 1975) is broken or not, which might count as an example of non-news anyway ttt In the meantime, it’s also known how this break came about: It’s not anyone else’s fault. noel gallagher ttt Gallagher called Healy “slack jaw chatter wit, Now he added, “Taylor Swift must have seen this and drawn her own conclusions. Good for her!” ttt This is the second time Gallagher has been blamed for the break-up between the two feuding showbiz figures. ttt Also, for once no news about Oasis-reunion ttt Meanwhile, Taylor’s “The Eras Tour” continues to explode, generating nearly $5 billion in economic activity. Not only because of ticket prices, but also because of the associated hotel stay and transportation costs, for which the average Swiftie pays a total of $1,300.

Tay-Tay himself earns about $10 million per concert ttt FYI, although not recommended: for that money you can buy about 3,000 times Margaret Harman books ttt In Brazil, Tay-Tay tickets also caused riots: people in line were harassed by professional scalpers with metal bats ttt rarely experienced in Margaret ttt Title that sounds very, very 2023: Paul mccartney used AI technology to create an unreleased song from the Beatles end with the sound of John Lennon ttt This is a demo of a Lennon recording from 1980 (probably ‘Now and Then’, written in 1978) that was found after Lennon’s death in a box of cassettes labeled ‘For Paul’. ttt number passed George Harrison Once Labeled ‘Fucking Bullshit’ But Nowadays He Has Less As Lennon About It ttt Or RingoNaturally

from the beatles rolling Stones: Bassist for the first time since 1989 Bill Wyman can be heard again on a record with a red tongue ttt the whole album should be a tribute to their dead drummer charlie watts ttt Who else can be heard on that record? (Charlie Watts drumroll) Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr! ttt somewhere around ttt Escaped Death: josh homme He was diagnosed with cancer last year, but has since had successful surgery ttt Too Charlie Puth went under the knife, then to the lobotomy ttt In a recent interview, he confessed that he gives notice of his hunger pangs by yelling “I’m hungries” into his driver’s ear, and admitted in the same breath that he prefers to see himself naked in front of the mirror. is: “So far this morning! Then I sometimes dare to think: Hey, what a nice ass!” ttt To comment on Noel Gallagher: See you next week!

