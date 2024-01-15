Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, Foe’s disturbing fugitives

Irish talents Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal make fantastic shipwrecked lovers.

Amazon/MGM



Australian filmmaker Garth Davis brings together two of the talents of Irish cinema in this dystopian tale set amidst twilight and dust. To find on Amazon Prime.

In 2065, the Blue Planet looks like a giant Earth scorched by global warming. To survive, humans colonize space. Junior and Henrietta live on a desert farm in the American Midwest. Junior, a chicken factory worker, inherits a plot of land covered with burned trees. He keeps it as the apple of his eye. Between the young man and his wife, the passion is gone, crushed by routine. Until the day when Junior is assigned to serve two years on a space station. In his absence, Henrietta will have the company of a robotic clone.

Shaking, the pair rekindle the flame and memories. To regain his humanity, his identity, but also to program the artificial intelligence that will replace Junior. melodrama director Lion and biblical epic Mary MagdaleneAustralian filmmaker Garth Davis, a distant cousin, surprises with this dusty, oppressive and intimate camera welcome to gattaca and d’Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind, shot in the bush, enemy Based on three actors and the same setting. and explores the fragility of the feeling of love in the face of a world and future that is falling apart. “There is beauty in what dies.”Professor Henrietta.

Irish genius Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) and paul mescal (after noon) Make sublime sailing lovers. His charisma is an illusion for a while, before the weaknesses of the scenario become apparent. Wanting to hide the truth in order to better surprise the audience and encourage them to retell the plot, enemy Runs empty. Nevertheless, the poignant portrait of Henrietta as a woman struggling to regain her free will lives on.