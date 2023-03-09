Paul Mescal lives dangerous romance in the trailer for “Carmen”



Photo: Disclosure/Sony Pictures Classics / Modern Popcorn

Sony Pictures Classics has released the first trailer and poster for “Carmen”, a film based on the famous opera by French composer Georges Bizet, originally released in 1875. yes these days, in the border region between the US and Mexico. Despite this update, the dreamlike atmosphere of the songs and dances remains in the film.

The plot follows Carmen (Melissa Barrera, from “Scream VI”), a young Mexican girl who is forced to flee her home after her mother’s murder. While making the illegal crossing into the US, she sees two of her group killed by a border guard. But she is defended by another guard (Paul Mescal, from “Aftersun”) and the two are forced to escape together. They fall in love on the run, while being pursued by the police.

The cast also includes Elsa Pataky (“Interceptor”), Rossy de Palma (“Juliet”), Tara Morice (“Come Dance With Me”), Nicole da Silva (“Doctor Doctor”), Benedict Hardie (“The Invisible Man” ), Richard Brancatisano (“Fighting For Life”), Pip Edwards (“Home and Away”).

The direction is by dancer Benjamin Millepied, husband of Natalie Portman (“Thor: Love and Thunder”) and responsible for the choreographies of “Black Swan” (2010), who makes his debut here as a feature film director.

“Carmen” hits American theaters on April 21, but still has no release date in Brazil.