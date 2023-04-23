Paul Mescal stars in the first music video from the movie “Carmen”



Photo: Disclosure/Sony Pictures/Poppoca Moderna

Actor Paul Mescal (Oscar nominated for “Aftersun”) has released the first music video of his career. The song “Slip Away” is part of the new film based on the musical “Carmen”, a Sony production in which he stars. In the clip, the actor appears singing an acoustic ballad in a vacant lot, a possible setting for the production.

The production is inspired by the famous opera by French composer Georges Bizet, originally released in 1875. The clip also shows the update of the story, which does not take place in Seville in the 19th century, but in the present day, in the border region between the USA and Mexico.

The plot follows Carmen (Melissa Barrera, from “Scream VI”), a young Mexican girl who is forced to flee her home after her mother’s murder. While making the illegal crossing into the US, she sees two of her group killed by a border guard. But she is defended by another guard (Paul Mescal) and the two are forced to escape together. They fall in love on the run, while being pursued by the police.

The cast also includes Elsa Pataky (“Interceptor”), Rossy de Palma (“Juliet”), Tara Morice (“Come Dance With Me”), Nicole da Silva (“Doctor Doctor”), Benedict Hardie (“The Invisible Man” ), Richard Brancatisano (“Fighting For Life”), Pip Edwards (“Home and Away”).

The direction is by dancer Benjamin Millepied, husband of Natalie Portman (“Thor: Love and Thunder”) and responsible for the choreographies of “Black Swan” (2010), who makes his debut here as a feature film director.

“Carmen” hit American theaters on Friday (4/21), but still does not have a release date in Brazil.