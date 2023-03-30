Paul Walker’s character will appear for the last time in Fast & Furious 10

Vin Diesel, star of the Fast and Furious franchise, revealed that the upcoming film, Fast and Furious 10, will mark the last participation of Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) in the saga.

“At that moment in 2013, when the world was mourning his loss, the studio made a very bold, fair and courageous decision to keep Brian O’Conner alive,” Diesel explained in an interview with Total Film. “I’ll say this without giving away any spoilers: I couldn’t imagine this saga ending without actually saying goodbye to Brian O’Conner,” he concluded.

Paul Walker died in a car accident in November 2013 while Fast & Furious 7 was in production. The decision, however, was to keep the character alive in the franchise.

“Throughout many missions and battling every impossible obstacle, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, angrier and faster than every enemy in their path. Now, they face their deadliest opponent: a terrifying threat from the shadows of the past, fueled by a thirst for revenge and determined to tear this family apart and destroy everything – and everyone – Dom loves most.” 10.

“In Fast & Furious 5 in 2011, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug lord Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio de Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son Dante (Jason Momoa) witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years hatching a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.”

“Dante’s plot will take Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will unite and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the final target of Dante’s revenge.

In addition to Vin Diesel, stars such as Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno will be in the cast.

In addition, actress Gal Gadot, who lived Gisele in the franchise, may be returning to the new Fast and Furious movie.

The film was directed by Louis Leterrier, with a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau.

Fast and Furious 10 will hit Brazilian theaters on May 19.