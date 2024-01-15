Paulo Guerrero apologizes to Cesar Vallejo officials after controversial message for Liga 1 2024

Through his social networks, forward Paolo Guerrero decided to clarify the misunderstanding in which the Cesar Vallejo club was involved.

Paolo Guerrero decided to use his social networks to clarify that the message he sent to journalist Rodrigo González was not directed at Cesar Vallejo club officials.

“Clarification. As you know, a screen print of a private conversation with a journalist was leaked. I want to avoid any kind of misinterpretation.”He mentioned in his account Instagram,

After that, the ‘Predator’ showed his chat with the popular ‘Peluchin’ and there he mentioned that the messages his family received were not a game and that he was helping these criminals get their way.

“These messages are not a game and I see that you are supporting these criminals to get their way, I did not expect this from you. I do not know if these messages are normal or they send these messages to your mother. Have been.” ,it reads.

After that, Guerrero highlighted that in the conversation he made it clear what his true intentions were and that he could not take responsibility for the interpretations of third parties.

“You can clearly read in the conversation what my intentions were and I understand that I cannot be held responsible for third party interpretations. Without prejudice, I apologize to those who were offended by these revelations Must have been impressed, mainly by the officials of the Universidad César Club. “Vallejo”,

Richard Acuna is waiting for Paolo Guerrero in Trujillo

It is important to point out that Paolo Guerrero is scheduled to join the team this Tuesday, February 20 cesar vallejoThis was confirmed by President Richard Acuña.

