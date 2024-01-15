Paulo Guerrero will ultimately not play in Peru due to threats from organized crime

Peruvian player Paulo Guerrero, in an archive photo (EFE/Antonio Lacerda)

Peru national team’s historical scorer Paolo Guerrero said this on Thursday He would not fulfill a recently signed contract to play for a professional club in his home country because his mother received messages demanding money in exchange for not attempting an attempt on his life.

union cesar vallejo On 2 February announced on their social networks that Guerrero had signed a contract for the 2024 season. He said the 40-year-old forward would come to live with his family in Trujillo, the capital of the crime-ridden region.

,A few days ago I had decided not to follow the contract because I and my family were experiencing all these things. After these security threats… I will not be able to fulfill the contract” Guerrero said in an extensive interview with the television station panamericana,

Guerrero, who is currently vacationing in Brazil, said that on the day he signed the contract for the 2024 season, his mother, who lives in Peru, received messages on her cell phone that an organization that was responsible for “most of the murders and Is behind the kidnappings. Trujillo asked for “cooperation” to make his stay “peaceful or terrible”. The message also indicated that otherwise, “Even if he’s with 10 bodyguards.”Kidnapping was about to happen.

Warrior with Cesar Vallejo’s shirt

Cesar Acuña, the governor of La Libertad region, head of a political party that leads parliament, and Cesar Vallejo owner Cesar Acuña told reporters on Tuesday that he understood the player’s decision to walk away from the club because of the dangers. “If it were my family I would do the same”He indicated.

But Guerrero’s lawyer Julio García told PanAmericana Television on Thursday that they have not yet reached an amicable termination of the contract. He said that César Vallejo had sent a letter the day before demanding that Guerrero be present in Trujillo on Saturday, the day he faces Sport Huancayo.

Garcia said Guerrero’s mother continues to receive more messages. The lawyer said earlier in the week he reported these threatening messages to the club’s president, Richard Acuña, a former lawmaker who is the governor’s son. He indicated that Richard Acuna “He talked to many officials”, which also includes the interior minister and the head of the police’s criminal investigation directorate. He said that Richard Acuna had mentioned him. His father, the governor, spoke to President Dina Bolwart and Prime Minister Alberto Ottarola on the matter.

Just Monday, the government announced a ban on nighttime activities and restrictions on many constitutional rights for 60 days in Trujillo and Pataz, two provinces in the La Libertad region, because “a crime wave, The measure would include limits on constitutional rights, including free movement, freedom of assembly and domestic violence.

Paulo Guerrero used to play in the Quito league until a few weeks ago (Credit: Getty Images.)

province of trujilloWith more than 1.1 million residents, it is plagued by crime which has increased amid criticism of Governor César Acuña. In late January, a gold businessman was kidnapped along with two of his bodyguards and his body was found a few days later with an inscription on his stomach. “Due to non-payment in full.”

No government ministers, nor the Cesar Vallejo Club, have spoken publicly at this time.

The case of bullying of a top soccer star is the most direct example of the extortion that merchants, even small businesses, in Trujillo have faced for years, as reported by the local chamber of commerce and other business associations Is. According to local media, in 2023, the Prosecutor’s Office filed 2,273 complaints of extortion in various businesses, usually in working-class neighborhoods, many of them involving the explosion of grenades, dynamite or the burning of transport buses.

Guerrero told the television station that in his more than two decades as a professional player, primarily in Germany, Brazil and Ecuador, he had never been extorted or received threatening messages. The forward moved to Germany at the age of 18, where he started with Bayern Munich and went on to have a career that included spells at Hamburg, Corinthians, Flamengo and Inter Porto Alegre, among other teams. The contract with the Quito University Sports League expired in December.

“I’ve lived in dangerous cities, playing football, but nothing like this has ever happened in my life,” he said.

(With information from AP)