Paying $400,000 for a CS:GO weapon sounds crazy, but not only has it happened, it’s becoming more common

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skins market, seen from the outside, is truly insane. With transactions that include thousands and thousands of dollars, it is easy to think “What is going on here?”. The reality is that these collectibles have nothing to envy to the great pieces that feature in legendary auctions, and a weapon that has been sold for $400,000 is the ultimate proof of it.

But how about $400,000? Well yes. As Dexerto colleagues have shared, this Tier 1 Case Hardened Blue Gem AK47 has been sold for almost half a million dollars, and it only took 6 months on the market to find a buyer. This is, at least to date, the most expensive firearm of the history of Counter-Strike, but not for that reason its most valuable object.

This honor goes to a single knife, whose value was 1.5 million dollars. And it is that the prices of CS:GO objects have been increasing in price for a long time, something that has only been amplified with the announcement of CS:GO 2 and the arrival of its exclusive beta. If we add to this an explosion of players that does nothing more than break records every month, we can deduce that the game is in one of its best moments for various segments of the population.

For all this, it is not at all unusual to talk about robberies and scams that cover astronomical amounts of money, like the one from two months ago, which resulted in losses estimated at $700,000, or the historic ban resulted in, in theory, wasted $4.7 million.





Be that as it may, with the arrival of the second part of the game, this type of news is not going to do more than increase in frequency and quantity. Valve’s shooter is in a boom period, and speculators are having their personal August. Of course, if I was told that this was going to happen when I was playing CS 1.6, I wouldn’t have believed it.

