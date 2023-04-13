PC Game Pass is now available in 40 new countries

In February we previewed PC Game Pass in 40 new countries for the first time. The response was incredible. We appreciate all the players who came together to test the experience and help us shape it. We are pleased to announce that starting today, all players in the following countries will be able to join the PC Game Pass community:

Albanian

Algeria

bahrain

bolivian

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

The Savior

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

malt

moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguayan

Peru

Taste

Romania

Serbian

Slovenia

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay

For new members who want to join PC Game Pass, visit xbox.com/pcgamepass to learn more about local pricing and to sign up.

To celebrate the launch, new members will receive a special welcome offer for three months of service for a limited time. If you were part of our Insider Program, you’ll receive two more months of your PC Game Pass membership for free, with no further action required, as a thank you for helping us shape the experience and being one of the first members in your country.

Once you’re part of PC Game Pass, the best place to join is with the Xbox app for PC. With the Xbox app you can search for games, play PC titles, connect and chat with friends on devices. PC Game Pass gives gamers immediate access to a library of over a hundred PC titles on Windows, including titles from Xbox Game Studios available the same day they’re released, iconic titles from Bethesda, an EA Play membership, and unique benefits. for members in Riot games like: League of Legends and Valorant. Join and enjoy games like: force horizon 5, sea ​​of ​​thieves, Grounded, Age of Empires IV, FIFA 22 and more from today. We’re adding new games all the time, including titles coming soon the same day they’re released like Minecraft Legends on April 18, redfall on May 2 and Starfield on September 6.