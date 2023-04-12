PC Game Pass is now available in 40 new countries

After the testing phase, we are happy to share the news that PC Game Pass is officially launching today in 40 new countries for the first time. Gamers can join PC Game Pass for immediate access to a library of hundreds of high-quality PC games on Windows. New titles such as Minecraft Legends (April 18) and Redfall (May 2) among others will be available soon.

New members who want to join PC Game Pass can go to xbox.com/pcgamepass for more information on how to sign up, as well as details on pricing and local availability.

To celebrate the launch, new members in these new markets will receive a limited-time special offer for the first 3 months. Additionally, those who were part of our Insider program will receive an additional 2 months of PC Game Pass subscription for free, with no additional action required, as a thank you for helping us shape the experience and for being one of the first members. of PC Game Pass in your country. This will be available directly in member accounts in the coming days.

Xbox is committed to bringing the joy and community of gaming to everyone. We are excited that PC Game Pass is now available to gamers in a total of 86 countries around the world, who can enjoy hundreds of games together with their friends and family.

For more information, check out the Xbox Wire post here.