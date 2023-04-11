PC Game Pass reaches 40 new countries, including much of Latin America

PC GamePassthe Microsoft subscription service with hundreds of games on demand for PC (Windows) announces its arrival at 40 new countries. Among them are many countries in Latin America and Central America.

The PC Game Pass subscription is similar to Xbox Game Pass, but focused solely on Windows. Its catalog is practically the same, with the difference of the games that are only for consoles (and vice versa, games that are only for PC).

Below we leave you with the list of new countries that receive Xbox Game Pass on PC.

In many of these countries, neither Xbox consoles nor the rest of the Xbox Game Pass service (including xCloud) are officially marketed, so the arrival of PC Game Pass is very important news.

New countries with PC Game Pass

Albanian

Algeria

bahrain

bolivian

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

The Savior

Slovenia

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

malt

moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguayan

Peru

Taste

Romania

Serbian

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay

If you like Xbox-exclusive games, PC Game Pass has you covered: it includes Forza Horizon 5, Sea of ​​Thieves, Grounded, Age of Empires IV and the futures Minecraft LegendsRedfall and Starfield.

PC GamePass It also includes many Bethesda classics, such as classic (and modern) Fallout or The Elder Scrolls, as well as EA Play games (including free 10-hour trials of new releases, such as Dead Space or Star Wars Jedi Survivor).

Even some Riot Games free to play games, like League of Legends and Valorant, have exclusive benefits if you play them through PC Game Pass.

The Game Pass service, either for console or in this case for Windows PC, expands to new potential customers, while Microsoft eliminates its most popular offer, a free trial for 1 euro, although they value other offers to attract new users .