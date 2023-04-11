PC Game Pass reaches 40 new countries

Microsoft has announced that starting today PC Game Pass is available in forty new countries.

Following these additions, the subscription service can now be used in eighty-six countries around the world.

PC Game Pass offers access to over 400 PC games on Windows 10 or Windows 11 systems, including a selection of Electronic Arts titles from the EA Play catalog and a wide selection of unlockable content in Riot titles Games like League of Legends or Valorant.

The Redmond company has also explained that “to celebrate the launch, new members in these new markets will receive a special offer for a limited time during the first three months. In addition, those who were part of our Insider program will receive two additional months PC Game Pass subscription card for free, with no additional action required, as a thank you for helping us shape the experience and for being one of the first PC Game Pass members in your country – this will be available directly at the member accounts in the coming days”.

In the list of new countries in which PC Game Pass is available, and which you can see in full below, there are different nations from Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Africa.