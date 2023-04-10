PC Requirements for Minecraft Legends: Minimum and Recommended Specs

❘ Published: 2023-04-10T10:07:23
Minecraft Legends is a remake of the long-running and successful franchise, and the game has PC requirements to play. We will show you the minimum and recommended specifications needed to play Minecraft Legends.
It’s hard to believe the cultural impact Minecraft has had on the gaming world, not to mention the financial success the franchise has spawned. That looks set to continue with the release of Minecraft Legends in 2023.
From countless reissues of the original game to a fully fleshed out Minecraft movie, Mojang’s colossus shows no signs of stopping. The latest entry in Minecraft features a fully third-person perspective, and there will be a fair amount of exploration and combat to enjoy.
To know the complete PC requirements for Minecraft Legends, we have provided you with all the information you need to know.
Minecraft Legends Minimum Specs
If you don’t have the most powerful PC in the world, fear not, here are the basic minimum specs needed to play Minecraft Legends:
- SW: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-446 (2.8 GHz) or equivalent
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graph: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon 285 or Intel HD 520 or equivalent DX12 GP
- DirectX: version 12
- Storage: 24 GB of available space
Minecraft Legends Recommended Specs
Minecraft Legends isn’t going to break the bank when it comes to visual presentation, but if you want it to look as flashy as possible, here are the recommended specs:
- SW: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-446 (3.4 GHz) or equivalent
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graph: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD FX-4100 Graphics
- DirectX: version 12
- Storage: 24 GB of available space
You should now have the information that will tell you how efficiently you can run Minecraft Legends.