PDC Order of Merit: Van Veen and Montgomery doing good business

In this article we will focus on the lower end of the PDC Order of Merit, focusing more on the fight to retain the PDC Tour card. Players who are outside the top 64 after the World Cup and have held a PDC Tour card for at least two years will lose their PDC Tour card. Scott Williams is a minor exception this year. From this year he only officially has a PDC Tour card, but after he managed to play in the Top 64 without a PDC Tour card, he earned a PDC Tour card and his prize money won from the previous year is also included in the PDC Order of Merit. will be counted. ,

Ross Montgomery has moved up from 92nd to 84th. Gian van Veen has climbed from 97th to 87th. This makes Gian the highest-ranked newcomer, along with Richard Veenstra and Dylan Slevin. However, Keegan Brown, who moved from 93 to 90, is right behind him.

Florian Hempel was overtaken by Steve Beaton and Ricky Evans, dropping the German to 53rd.

PDC Order of Merit till May 29

Numbers 51 to 100, supplemented with Dutch and Belgian PDC Tour ticket holders.

Players in italics will virtually lose their PDC Tour cards by falling outside the Top 64 and receiving their PDC Tour cards in 2022 or earlier.

The players in the back (2) are in the second year of their PDC Tour cards and thus will not be defending any prize money this year.

Chris Landmann has * after his name, as he does not currently hold a PDC Tour card. If he manages to finish in the top 64 after this year, he could get one. Because of their position on the Challenge Tour Order of Merit, they regularly receive invitations to Players Championship tournaments.

51. Steve Beaton 97,000

51.Ricky Evans 97,000

53. Florian Hempel 95,000

54. Rowby-John Rodriguez 94.250 (2)

55. Boris Kramer 91,750

56. Jim Williams 89,250 (2)

57. Scott Williams 84.250 (2)

58. Jamie Hughes 80,000

59. Darius Labanauskas 75,250

60. Matt Campbell 70,750 (2)

61. Levi Williams 68,250

62. Steve Lennon 67,750

63. Joe Murnan 59,500

64. Cameron Menzies 58,750 (2)

65. mickey mansell 55,750 (2)

66. Nathan Rafferty 54,250 (2)

67. Danny Johnson 53,000 (2)

68. Jeff Smith 52,250

69. devon peterson 51,500

70. ricardo pietresco 44,500 (2)

71. John O’Shea 43,500 (2)

72. Richie Burnett 41,000 (2)

72. mario vandenbogerde 41,000 (2)

74. Ted Evets 38,250 (2)

75. Kevin Dost 37,000 (2)

76. Scott Waites 33,000 (2)

77. Bradley Brooks 31,750 (2)

77. jose justice 31,750 (2)

79. Jimi Hendrix 31,500 (2)

80. krzysztof kisuk 29,500 (2)

81. conor scutt 27,500 (2)

82. Radek Zaganski 27,000 (2)

83. Brian Raman 26,000 (2)

84. Ross Montgomery 22,250 (2)

85. Rusty Jake Rodriguez 21,500 (2)

86. George Killington 21,000 (2)

87. Dylan Slevin 20,500

87. gian van veen 20,500

87. richard weenstra 20,500

90. Keegan Brown 20,250

91. james wilson 20,000 (2)

92. damien moll 19,750 (2)

93. Jeffrey Swan 19,250

94. Sean Wilkinson 19,000 (2)

95. Tony Martinez 17,750 (2)

96. luke peters 17,000 (2)

97. jules van dongen 14,750 (2)

98. Chris Landman 14,500*

99. Lee Evans 14,000

100. Niels Zonneveld 13,250

102. Jürgen van der Velde 12,750

111. Geert Nantjes 10,500

111. Jeffrey Sparridon 10,500

113. Mike Kouwenhoven 9.750

118. Owen Roelofs 7,500

131. Robbie Knopps 4,250

140. Ronnie Hubrechts 3,250

141. Danny van Tryjp 2,750