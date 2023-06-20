Pearl on Poster: 070 Shake at Down the Rabbit Hole 2023

At Pearls on the Poster we introduce you to artists who might not be on your radar but are definitely a must-see. Based on three videos we take you through three highlights in the career of medium sized and smaller festivals. Today in headlines: 070 Shake at Down the Rabbit Hole 2023 and Sziget 2023!

Danielle Balbuena was born on 13 June 1997 in North Bergen, New Jersey, USA. During her school days, she used to play in her school’s basketball team. She also used to write poetry. Now, many years later, she is a huge star in the hip-hop genre. Today we introduce you to many important moments of his career.

070 project

It all started in 2015. She takes her name for the 070 collective, of which she is a part. 070 is the zip code for parts of New Jersey. At the age of 18, 070 Shake started writing his own songs. Soon he got huge success with the songs ‘Proud’ and ‘Swarvin’ on SoundCloud. She was known for her unique voice. People wondered who this ‘boy’ was. No wonder that after about six months she was already noticed by the greats of the world. Names like Kanye West and Pusha T saw great potential in him. He signed with Good Music, Kanye West’s label.

debut album modus vivendi

After signing with GOOD Music, the success certainly didn’t stop for 070 Shake. He was allowed to join her in 1975 on their US tour. He released a mixtape as part of 070: 070 Project: Chapter 1, Not Much Later It Wasn’t Time For Her Own EP Glow, She described the EP in an interview with Billboard as “being in a dark place, and then finding yourself and figuring it all out.” In 2018 she was heard on both albums Yes Kanye West as an album daytona by Pusha T. With all this success, a debut album couldn’t be long in coming. It was time on January 17, 2020 mode vivendi,

Second album and greatest hits

Almost a year ago on June 3, 2022, 070 Shake’s second album was released. the name of the album is You can not kill me, The album tells the story of a relationship from start to finish, inspired by a recently ended relationship and how it forced her to rediscover herself. The result is a unique blend of R&B and rap, filled with synths, electric guitars, drums and the signature autotune on his voice. Fun Fact: Christine and the Queens co-produced the song “Body” with Mike Dean and Dave Sitek. In late October, Shaq had his biggest hit yet. He released the song ‘Escapism’ with British singer Ray.

With all these hits and a fine live reputation, one thing’s for sure: You can’t miss 070 Shake’s performance when you head down the rabbit hole in 2023. She will be performing at Fuzzy Lop on Saturday, July 1st from 8:00PM to 9:30PM. Are you in Sziget, not Down the Rabbit Hole? Then you can also see its glow there.