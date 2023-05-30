Pearls on the Poster: Caroline Polchek in Best Kept Secret 2023

The attention-grabbing headliners are on any festival poster, but the biggest surprises are often in a little corner. In ‘Pearl on the Poster’ we introduce you to the heads of the future. Based on several videos, we take you through three highlights in the little festival’s career. TODAY IN NEWS: Caroline Polchek in Best Kept Secret 2023,

Caroline Polachek is not the only one at Best Kept Secret 2023 this year, but will be visiting multiple festival grounds. Sziget, Primavera Sound and Roskilde are also on the programme. A busy festival summer for the New York pop diva. But what exactly can you expect from her on all these festivals? We give you a brief overview of his career!

seasoned newcomer

Before Caroline Polachek took to the stage as a solo artist, she had already built up a substantial musical resume. For 10 years he formed the band Chairlift with Aaron Pfenning and Patrick Wimberly. A synth-pop band that foreshadowed the way Caroline would go. During this period she also released a solo album under the pseudonym Ramona Lisa, called arcadia, Oh yeah, and throw in music projects with names like Charli XCX and Beyoncé.

open new doors

In 2019 it is finally time for the first solo album under his own name. The first single out in the world, ‘Door’, immediately attracted a lot of attention. And the expectations are high. But don’t worry, album Collide has been critically acclaimed by the audience and critics alike. The record has all kinds of pop, and it is a combination of familiar sounds, put on a new jacket.

With ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ as the most successful example of this. With this single it is impossible to imagine the pop scene without Caroline Polachek.

top doll

Things are going fast for Caroline Polchek after this successful album. From Dua Lipa’s beginnings to making movie soundtracks. But more importantly, what about the two albums and the respective shows? with plate number two, Desire I Want To Turn Into You, expands on the sound of the first album and you can again hear pop at its best. And as far as shows are concerned, it is also doing well. Their live performances are compelling and musically dramatic. And with her edgy fashion sense and carefully chosen visuals, Polchek takes the performance to the next level.