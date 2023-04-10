Pedro Peralta, the San Francisco player who will play the final of the League of Legends Latin League

Pedro Luis Peralta, 21 years old, from January 2 until a few days ago, was in Mexico City playing the Latin American League of “League of Legends” 2023, with his team “Movistar R7”. His good performance in the competition led him to qualify for the final to be held in Santiago de Chile, a city where he is already waiting for the start of this great event that will be attended by 15,000 spectators and will take place from 14 to April 16th.

Peralta’s team is made up of another Argentine, Lorenzo Tevez, known as “CEO”, two South Koreans Cho Bo-woong, alias “Bong” and Jeong Jo-bin “Mireu”, and the Peruvian Sebastián Alonso Niño Zabaletta, better known as “Odie”.

In a short time, Pedro, whose alias is “Lyonz”, had a fleeting stint with important teams in Argentina, including Intel New Indians (2020) and Undead Gaming-(2021).

In 2022, he moved to the city of Buenos Aires to play for the “River Plate Gaming” team, to later move to “Leviatan Esports”, with whom he managed to win the local tournament in the final played at the basketball stadium of San Lorenzo de Almagro, before 5 thousand people. In that competition, Pedro was established MVP of the final match. The feat led him to be hired by his current team, based in Mexico.

LA VOZ DE SAN JUSTO asked Pedro about his present and stated that since he arrived in Mexico City he had great experiences. In this new stage of his life, he managed to put together a great team together with his new teammates, to such an extent that he is going to play the final of the League of Legends Latin League in Chile.

Finally, he commented that his next goal is to play in an international tournament, a possibility that is not so distant considering that the final that his team will play in the next few days in Santiago, qualifies for the world tournament that will take place in London between the 2nd and the May 21th.