Pelé’s daughter shares an emotional photo from the hospital: “We are still here in the fight”

In social networks, supposed images of the preparation of a tribute to the ex-futbolista, Kely do Nascimiento, posted a snapshot next to her father.

Pelé was hospitalized to evaluate a change in the chemotherapy treatment, which he received since last September he detected a colon tumor.

the state of Salud de Pelé continues to be serioussince he is in palliative care due to the colon cancer he suffers, but the Brazilian football player continues fighting for his life and is beside his family, according to his son Kely Nascimento revealed through an emotional photograph.

Through her Instagram account, Kely Nascimento revealed that they found themselves next to Pelé one night more in a hospital in Sao Paulo, where the football player fights every minute against an invasive cancer that has him on the edge of death.

In what we can see, Pelé is lying back next to his son and in the background is another persona, whose in detail it is.

The soccer player is lying with his mouth up and his head to one side, while Kely hugs him and waits for a miracle for the recovery of his father.

“We continue in the fight. One night more together”, says the message of Pelé’s daughter on social networks.

It should be noted that the last report on Pelé’s health revealed that the player had kidney and heart failures, in addition to other malaise that developed due to the growing cancer he suffers.

In addition, it was known that O’Rey’s relatives began to visit him to say goodbye to the footballer, as his serious health condition could deteriorate further in his condition in the next few hours, according to a medical report.

According to the doctors of the exjugador, he receives palliative care constantly, since his delicate state of health does not allow him to incorporate and suffers severe pain.