Peñarol ends controversy over Byron Castillo’s nationality. football | game

At Club Atlético Peñarol in Uruguay he did not complicate things and revealed that right back Byron Castillo will be registered as an Ecuadorian, despite sanctions from the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) and the Court of Sports Discipline (TAS) against the Tricolore.

The Montevideo squad published photos of Castillo with a passport, the Ecuadorian flag, a key chain and a tricolor shirt in the background, clarifying that he would be registered as an Ecuadorian in the country of Uruguay.

Byron Castillo hired by Uruguay’s Peñarol amid controversy over CAS sanction

It is also noted that the 28-year-old player will wear the number 26 in his uniform for the Carbonera team, in which Ecuador’s Alberto Spencer is considered a legend for the many titles awarded with his goals at local level and in the Copa Libertadores. In the 60’s.

Metastasis case: Judge Ronald Gee, who ordered Byron Castillo to register as Ecuadorian, is one of 29 detained

Photo: Taken from X account @OfficialCAP

your legal problem

From 28 July 2015, Castillo became the center of attention when Emelec decided to terminate his contract after an investigation by the club established that he was not born in Ecuador.

According to Ecuador’s Deputy Minister of Sports, Byron Castillo is fit to play in the Pro League and any competition

“Along with other issues related to his childhood, he did not remember which school he attended in General Villamil canton (Playas), his alleged birthplace,” former Electric president Nassib Neame told El Universo about those answers. Joe Purna- When faced with blue leadership he responded.

Among these statements, a judge from the Northern 2 Criminal Judicial Unit, based in Guayaquil, announced on January 28, 2021 captive data Byron David Castillo Segura presented a letter addressed to the Civil Registry of Ecuador on February 25 of that year, ordering him to be registered as an Ecuadorian citizen.

CAS approval

In November 2022, twelve days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced through statement that “FEF has breached Article 21 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code by using a document that contains There was incorrect information. (Castillo’s passport is indicated as Colombian by the Peruvian and Chilean authorities)” and for this reason, they imposed a penalty (deducting three points for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for Tricolor and almost Fine of 110,000 Swiss francs).

The supreme body imposed its punishment on the basis of an investigation that Jaime Jara, a retired colonel of the National Police, carried out in 2018 as president of the FEF investigative commission, who concluded in his report that Castillo was a Colombian.

They didn’t want that in Mexico

In late November 2023, controversy arose in Ecuador when it was revealed that Castillo would return According to the website of Azteca magazine, Barcelona Sporting Club after his time at Mexican clubs León and Pachuca, but without knowing what nationality he will be registered with. perfect football,

The note indicates that “the full-back had serious legal problems over the issue of his nationality. That’s why the Pachuca group no longer wants to keep him at Tuzos and Club León of the MX League. The reality is that we will see him with another shirt for the Clausura 2024 tournament.

According to a publication signed by journalist Luis Estón Lozano, Castillo’s next destination was going to be Ecuador: “He arrived in Mexican football from his country Barcelona SC in June 2022 in exchange for $3.1 million. It is actually the Guayaquil team that plans to bring him back in the winter market and he is already one of their priorities to strengthen their squad at the beginning of 2024. (D)