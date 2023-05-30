Penelope Cruz in Emirates ad campaign

The new TV commercials will air globally from June 2023 in both English and Cruz’s native language, Spanish. With the theme ‘Journey is not just about the final destination; It’s also about getting there’, the shorts show Cruise a taste of the luxury that Emirates First and Business Class passengers experience when they fly Emirates.

The new TV spot was directed by two-time Oscar-winning Hollywood director Robert Stromberg, who has 21 award-winning and 30 nominations for films, TV series and commercials during his illustrious career. Production houses Ridley Scott Associates and Framestore, the multi-award winning creative special effects studio, also support the series.

Richard Billington, Emirates Senior Vice President of Brand and Advertising, said: “Emirates is about flying better, where the journey to your destination is just as important as the location. We care about every detail of the Emirates experience and create a brand We wanted an ambassador who represented the brand. It had to be someone with class, style and a modern global presence. Penelope is the right choice.’

Alongside other global commercials such as Burj Girl, Jennifer Aniston onboard Emirates and Gerry the Goose, Penelope Cruz will take part in the ad series which will be broadcast globally on TV and Emirates’ own digital channels, with more collaborative activities over the coming year To be declared