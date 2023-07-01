Penn Badgley hints at return of old acquaintances for fifth and final season of You

in the fifth and final season of You Joe returned to New York. Penn talks about the “epic slot” in a video message. The actor says, “I can’t say who yet, but we all know there are a lot of loose ends in Joe’s past,” after which some characters appear on screen.

Among others Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) and Ellie (Jenna Ortega) from the second season, Sherry (Shalita Grant) and Carrie (Travis Van Winkle) from the third season, and Lady Phoebe (Tillie Keeper) from the fourth season passed on the review. but also Joe’s son, whom he left behind in America after Love’s murder. Don’t rule out characters you don’t see in this video, like season four college student Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman).