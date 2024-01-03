Penny coins with ‘double mint’ error could be worth up to $600,000

In the world of numismatics, small details can turn an ordinary coin into a priceless treasure. Recently, an influencer and coin lover, known as @wheatstoshields on TikTok, revealed how to identify a rare penny coin. Worth over $600,000 Due to a strange error.

The key lies in the one-cent coins minted in San Francisco in 1969, which can be identified by the “S” mint mark near that date.

What makes them exceptional is an error known as ‘double minting’, a failure in the die that printed the design on the coin, producing a double engraving that makes them unique.

A die is a device used in the minting of coins and medals, in which the reverse design of an image is printed on the metal.

These types of errors they are very rare And, therefore, pieces that display them can reach enormous prices among collectors.

However, the influencer warns about the risk of confusing these precious pieces with coins affected by ‘machine bending’, which is a less noticeable error and, as a result, is worth less.

Given the increasing presence of counterfeit coins with these types of imperfections, it is recommended for those who believe they have found one of these gems to have it graded by a professional coin grading service such as the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) or a Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). Have to certify through professional organizations. ,

According to PCGS, the 1969-S coin has a double mintage error and is already of high quality Its price was $609,000.,

The influencer said that people should pay a lot of attention to these details that can turn a minor find into a real fortune.

keep reading:

– A strange bill can be worth thousands of dollars and you should check if it is stored in your home

– A Kentucky man found a stash of Civil War coins worth millions on his farm

– 1 cent coins of 1943 can be worth up to 840 thousand dollars