People: Ann Leemens, Lady Gaga and Karen Kazhy

will study to become a midwife



a laymen, presenter

A Lemmens will move between the TV studio and the school in the coming months. The VTM presenter shared this week that she registered for a midwifery course at the University of Applied Sciences. who saw lemons busy a real job Can’t be totally surprised. Lemmens enjoyed working on the maternity ward at OLV Aalst Hospital, and she says the program made her realize that working in healthcare was her forte. Toward a Complete Career Switch?

‘Finder’ of stolen dogs refused to pay



lady gaga, singer

$500,000: Lady Gaga promised the man who returned his stolen dogs after a robbery two years ago. Two years later, ‘discoverer’ Jennifer McBride has filed a complaint against the pop star, as she is yet to receive any money. Whether he will still get money this way or not remains to be seen. McBride turns out to be in a relationship with the thief’s father, and is given a two-year suspended prison sentence. The judge will decide next month whether to dismiss the case.

Became the youngest employee of Space X at the age of fourteen



Karen Qazi, American student and activist

What study option should he make in secondary education puzzles the average fourteen year old. Fourteen-year-old Karen Qazi, however, will graduate from the university in one month, becoming the youngest in her Santa Clara University history. The American boy began his university studies in computer and engineering science at the age of eleven, but otherwise describes his academic career as ‘quite normal’. Less common is that he will immediately start his first job at Elon Musk’s company SpaceX next month. Also a record.