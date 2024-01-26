People are missing Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater

Fans are once again making memes about Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Wicked Co-star, Ethan Slater, made what many are calling an awkward red carpet appearance.

On November 27, 2023, the TikTok account Broadway Direct (@broadwaydirect) posted an interview with Ethan Slater, who was on the opening night of Monty Python. spamlot on Broadway. The actor talks about starring in the upcoming Wicked The film, which is scheduled to release in November.

“film Wicked It’s been incredible,” the actor said on the red carpet. “We have handled (the show) with a lot of love and care. …I think everyone’s going to be blown away. …everyone who loves Wicked Really happy because these characters are being handled with so much love and care.

But while Slater was discussing the upcoming film, fans noticed a different aspect of the interview — namely, Slater’s awkward pauses and facial expressions while talking. It also didn’t help that Broadway Direct posted the interview with TikTok’s Stitch function enabled, prompting users to create videos of themselves mimicking the actor’s uncomfortable mannerisms.

Sarah Freeze (@freezerburnd) received over 2 million views on her post, in which she mimicked Slater’s facial expression. The audience watching the video was very happy.

“He went totally Bella Poarch,” one user wrote, referring to TikToker-turned-singer Bella Poarch.

“He’s got a rat in his hair telling him what to do, I know it,” wrote another, referencing Slater’s resemblance to the animated character Alfredo Linguini. Ratatouille,

“I hope Ariana is watching these,” wrote another.

He added, “Everything I learned about this man is against my will.”

@FreezerBernard #Stitch with @BroadwayDirect ♬ Original Sound – Sarah Freeze

Many users who created videos from Broadway Direct on the platform managed to enjoy the viral moment. Boring (@me9804) received over 3.5 million views for his post, in which he mocked Slater’s influence in the interview.

“She did the Bella Poarch expression,” another viewer said, noting the similarities in her awkward smile with the expressions Poarch makes in her videos.

For those who don’t know, Porch is a Filipino-American musician and social media personality who became famous after a zoomed-in TikTok video of him lip-syncing to the British rap song “Em to the B” went viral. Came into fame. Among the most liked posts on the platform. Following her viral moment, Porch signed with Warner Records and released her first music video in May 2021.

“Is this the smile that’s making Ariana go weak in the knees?” asked another viewer.

A third joked, “He didn’t have that love and care for his child’s mother and newborn,” referring to the fact that Slater had left his wife and son under the age of two .

Grande and Slater have been criticized by fans regarding their new relationship, with both being labeled as “home breakers”. The relationship first came to public attention in July, when Grande announced her separation from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez. Slater’s ex-wife Lily J also told page six Said in an exclusive interview that Grande was “not a girly girl” and that her family was “collateral damage”.

Following the release of Grande’s most recent single, “Yes, End”, which appears to reference the drama with Slater, the singer faced backlash from fans who criticized her for her role as the “other woman”. Criticized. The singer also lost more than 360,000 followers in a month.

Like Boring, TikToker Taywezl (@taywezl) had a viral moment after posting a similarly stitched video mocking Slater’s interview. With 4 million views, Tywenzel’s video cuts to Slater mimicking his awkward sideways smile.

“That’s the creepiest thing, why did he do that?” One viewer said.

“She’s like a ventriloquist doll,” said another amused commenter.

“The theater kid smiles,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot has requested additional information from Sara via Instagram direct message and from Boring and Tevenzel via TikTok comment.