‘People come specifically for our spare ribs’

Real palm trees, white sunbeds with blue cushions and an outdoor bar. When you enter the beach bar at the end of Zeekant on Hoek van Holland, it’s as if you’re on Ibiza Are Landed, However, it is the mega terrace of the Beachclub Royal. “On warm days we have a DJ, saxophonist and swimming pool.”

A few days before the first summer weekend of 2023, we talk Sommer Cup. The 25-year-old freelance marketer works for her uncles Gus and Tom Capp’s business. “I have been coming to Royal all my life. Here is a picture of me as a child in my father’s arms.”

The staff feels like family, too, says Somer. “Different people have been working here for decades, we know each other very well. And Grandma always ironed!” There are also many familiar faces among the guests. “It really is ‘we know us’. People of my age used to come with their parents. Now that he has children of his own, he takes them with him.”

200 lounge beds

Beachclub Royal (pronounced royal) has been on the beach of Hoek van Holland for over thirty years. It started as a Papagai fries shop and has evolved into a lounge area to spend summer days. Bottle of rosé in the cooler, magazine in hand and you no longer have to leave your beach bed. “On our VIP deck you get to serve yourself.”

On the spacious terrace there are about two hundred sunbeds of various shapes and sizes. “We find a lot of inspiration in places like Torremolinos and Málaga in Spain. It is especially important that the quality of the bedding is good; you want to pounce. Affordable luxury, that’s what we offer.” Do you prefer to sit at a table? That’s possible too, as the beach tent has separate nooks and seats. “You can usually find a spot away from the wind “

Beach opening with 10,000 visitors

In addition to lounge beds, the Beachclub Royal is known for its annual beach opening: a big festival to kick off the summer season. “This year we had almost 10,000 visitors and we went completely beachside for the first time. The festival has grown rapidly in recent years. For example, we now have five stages, all with a different music genre: from house and techno to pop, Westland coziness and après-ski.

For the rest of the year, you can also regularly visit the Beachclub Royal for a good party. “Famous Metz sometimes organizes a beach edition with us. Also, ‘we all love 80, 90, 00, 10′ can sometimes be found in ours.’ Do you have a wedding, staff outing or other party to celebrate? You have come to the right place at Beachclub Royale.

On warm weekend days, the Royal’s terrace fills with music from a DJ backed by a live saxophonist. “Since last year we also have a big inflatable swimming pool on the roof. Good for our guests, because the water is clean and you don’t have to walk to the sea. You can float here on a big inflatable flamingo!”

special spare ribs

During a chilly day at the beach you naturally want something to munch on and The Royal’s menu offers something for everyone. A healthy breakfast, a salad, snacks to share, sandwiches, Poké Bowls or burgers: the menu is extensive and changes regularly. “Only our spare ribs always last, with house-made and secret marinades. People keep coming back for it because it tastes really unique. I don’t need spare ribs anywhere else, because these are the best.”

365 days a year

Are you going for a walk on the beach in winter? You can then head to Beachclub Royal for a cup of hot chocolate, as the business is open 365 days a year. There is ample space inside and on the roof you can quickly find a good spot for the wind to escape behind the windshield.

All summer long we share stories of entrepreneurs with a beach bar on the Hoek van Holland. What does a busy summer day look like? What dishes do guests come back for? You can read more of this on Indeburt.