People and How You Samba will compete for the top spot on the Top 40 this week.

This is evident from the first ranking of the Top 40 next Friday. Libianka, as well as Cian Ducrot, Ayra Starr and Omah Ley, have remained in first place for the past three weeks. Last week it became clear that Kriss Kross Amsterdam, Sofia Reyes and Tini Tempah would be the obvious attackers. How U Samba has been in the top 10 since the beginning of June and the track has moved up one position in the last two weeks and reached number two as its highest peak last week. How U Samba is already more successful on radio than Peep, and the five look to be rapidly closing the gap when it comes to streaming, too. The big question is whether this will be enough to get people on board. This would mean another No. 1 hit for Kriss Kross Amsterdam. In 2019, his collaboration with Mann, Tabitha and Bizzy, Hey Is Van Mij, was No. 1 for seven weeks. For Tinie Tempah of the United Kingdom, it would be her first No. 1 hit in our country where Mexican Sofia Reyes still managed not to exceed No. 25 in the Top 40.

Summer tracks also compete with each other in the list. Aranca by Becky G and Omega has been on the list for six weeks and is on its way to the top 10. Last week, Peggy was the newest entry at number 19 with Go It Goes Like Nana. The South Korean is also taking a big lead in the list for next weekend’s stages. In the past week, Gau more than doubled its performance in streaming.

Heading towards the top half of the list with OneRepublic Runaway. The American band is currently working on their 15th Top 40 hit. The runaway could become the tenth player to break into the top 20. The last hit that failed to do so was 2019’s Rescue Me.

Lewis Capaldi was in the news last week as he had to make a decision to clear his performance schedule. The 26-year-old British singer has trouble suppressing her tics on stage. Wish You The Best dropped two places to number 18 from the previous week. Her fifth Top 40 hit could be up again this week.

Among the potential entrants this week, we’re primarily looking at Amalia van Wesley Bronkhorst. The track has definitely been around for a while since its release in early June last year. Last week, the Amsterdammer was already awarded a gold record and could also be added to the Top 40 list. Taylor Swift’s Karma has seen a significant increase in airplay. In terms of streaming, the 33-year-old American mainly relies on YouTube. With all the attention surrounding their concerts, the big question next Friday will be, is this amount enough to break into the Top 40? His last two singles, Lavender Haze and All of the Girls You’ve Loved Before, stuck in Tiprade this year. Olivia Rodrigo’s vampire also seems to be filling with energy at a rapid pace. With this, the 20-year-old reached the top 40 for the third time after American Drivers License and Good 4 U.

This Friday at 2PM on QMusic, Domien Verschaueren will take you through the new catalogue. You can watch the full list from 6PM on Top40.nl.

(03/07/2023)

