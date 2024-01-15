People in Santiago de Cuba begin a protest shouting “Homeland and Life” and “Currents and Food”

This Sunday, hundreds of people came out to protest in the central street of the city of Santiago de Cuba, chanting “Homeland and Life” and “Current and Food”.

According to a report by independent journalist Yosmani Mayeta Labrada, the demonstration began on the central avenue of Carretera del Morro and 9th street of Veguita de Gallo in the capital of the province of the same name.

Facebook Capture/Yosmani Mayetta Labrada

“People have taken to the streets of Santiago de Cuba demanding an end to the blackouts and many other problems affecting the population of Santiago,” said the communicator on the social network Facebook.

In the pictures shared, you can see how there is police presence among the crowd.

In a video linked to another publication, made by Mayeta Labrada, a crowd is seen dissatisfied with the government’s handling of the power situation, another component of Cuban society’s woes.

“Santiago de Cuba, Morro Highway, we are on the road,” he expressed from Facebook.

this Saturday, The Cuban city of San Antonio de los Baños, in Artemisa, and Cacocum, in Holguín.They staged cacerolazos in their streets.

News in development…