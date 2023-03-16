People like us: Ke Huy Quan took a selfie with everyone at the Oscars

Ke Huy Quan is a big fan of Hollywood. The Vietnamese-American artist, who won the Oscar for best supporting actor last Sunday (12/3), gave proof of this during the awards. He left the Dolby Theater with a statuette and a bunch of photos on his cell phone. Ke Huy Quan took selfies with everyone he could.

Read more:

The photos released by him include encounters with Steven Spielberg, Andrew Garfield, Elizabeth Olsen, Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, Dwayne Johnson, Sandra Oh, Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain It is Halle Berry. Everyone also wanted a photo with him, of course. He’s the guy from “Everything in Every Place at the Same Time”, a film that won seven Oscars!

See Ke Huy Quan’s selfies:

The Oscar-winning feature film was a great opportunity for Ke Huy Quan make his return to Hollywood. He went decades without getting work due to racial prejudice. His first film was “Indiana Jonas and the Temple of Doom” (1984), when she was a refugee child newly arrived in the United States. The problems came after he grew up.

“It’s always difficult to transition from a child actor to an adult actor. But when you’re Asian, it’s a hundred times harder. If you took 100 scripts, there was a high probability that none of them would feature any significant Asian characters. Most of the time, we were the butt of the joke.” recalls, in an interview with The Telegraph.