People with disabilities surprise the public with high-quality works of art (Turnout)

art on the ground, a special art exhibition and auction in Turnhout, has become a huge success. All the artworks were created by a college student and people with disabilities under the supervision of a professional painter from Reti.

“Why did I start orthopedic training at my age? Because I wanted a meaningful job again, in which I could contribute something to society,” says Nathalie Bruininks (38) from Reti. For his thesis, he contacted EGGFLOOR, a department of the non-profit organization Mekanders on the Steinweg on Oosthoven in Turnhout.

“The concept of the ground floor is unique,” says Nathalie. “The people who work here fall through the cracks everywhere: they can’t work in a normal labor circuit or a tailor’s company because the expectations are too high. But they also can’t go into normal daytime activity because they really can handle a lot more in. This includes people with autism, intellectual disabilities, or non-congenital brain injuries due to accidents.

Nathalie (left) and Yul (second from left) are proud of their top team of disabled artists.

Over the past two months, five of them have devoted themselves entirely to a specific task: to create one or more works of art that will then be displayed for the benefit of their own non-profit organization. and will be auctioned. The five ‘artists’ received help from Nathalie and professional painter Yul Hermann (26) from Reti.

The result of nine weeks of work and collaboration in a temporary art studio was shown at a special art exhibition and auction in Turnhout last weekend. Both the artists and the visitors were extremely excited. Many were surprised by the high level of work on display and were willing to pay a good price for them.

However, income is not the main goal of the initiative. “The most important thing is that these five participants of the project have been able to show their creative talents, that they have found satisfaction in their work and that their self-confidence has increased,” says Nathalie. “They were allowed to choose which technique they used. Some worked with acrylic paint, others began with pen and watercolor.”