People’s Choice Awards 2022: check out the list…

On the night of this Tuesday, December 6th, one of the most disputed awards of the present time took place, being recognized worldwide, People’s Choice Awards.

The event is organized to honor great personalities, through popular vote, who stand out on TV, movies, music and the internet throughout the year, adding up to 40 categories. It took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The ceremony was hosted by none other than American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, for the second consecutive year. He even competed in one of the categories for his work on the comedy show Saturday Night Live.

And in this year’s edition, the highlights were artists like Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo and Shania Twain.

Ryan was honored with the Icon Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry over the past 30 years, as well as being nominated for two other categories:

Check out the full list of winners: Best Actor in a Comedy 2022 and Best Actor in a Motion Picture 2022.

Lizzo was also nominated in six categories: Best Competition Reality Show of 2022, Best Female Artist of 2022, Best Song of 2022 (won with “About Damn Time”), Best Album of 2022 and Best Celebrity of 2022 on the social networks. Notably, she was awarded the Champion Award for her impact in music and TV, as well as her commitment to fighting for diversity and inclusion.

Last but not least, the Canadian artist, with almost 40 years of career, Shania Twain, took the Music Icon award. She also performed at the event with a medley of her greatest hits. The 2022 People’s Choice Awards marks Shania Twain’s return to the awards since 2005.

Check out the performance:

BEST MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

drake

Harry Styles – WINNER

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Beyonce

Camila Cabello

doja cat

Lady Gaga

lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift – WINNER

BEST GROUP

BTS – WINNER

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

BEST SONG

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo – WINNER

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Break My Soul,” Beyonce

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga

“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems

BEST ALBUM

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Midnights, Taylor Swift – WINNER

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyonce

Special, Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

BEST COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

BEST LATIN ARTIST

Anitta – WINNER

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastian Yatra

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chloe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto – WINNER

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

BEST CLIP

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift – WINNER

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez

“Oh My God,” Adele

“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK

“PROVENZA,” KAROL G

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” BTS

BEST MUSICAL COLLABORATION

“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook – WINNER

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat

“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage

“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

BEST TOUR

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – WINNER

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

BEST CELEBRITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

doja cat

Lil Nas X

lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez – WINNER

Snoop Dogg

BEST CONTENT CREATOR

Addison Rae

Bella Poarch

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

khaby lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

MrBeast – WINNER

Noah Beck

BEST COMEDY ACT

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022

David SpadeNothing Personal

Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum

Kevin Hart: Reality Check – WINNER

Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today

Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Whitney Cummings – Jokes

FEATURED CELEBRITY

Chloe Kim

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams – WINNER

Steph Curry

BEST POP CULTURE PODCAST

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Archetypes – WINNER

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

call her daddy

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Not Skinny But Not Fat

smartless

Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer

BEST COMEDY FILM

fire island

Hustle

hocus pocus 2

Casa Comigo

Senior Year

The Adam Project – WINNER

The Lost City

Ticket to Paradise

BEST ACTION FILM

black adam

Bullet train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER

BEST DRAMA FILM

nope

Death on the Nile

Don’t Worry Darling – WINNER

elvis

halloween ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

Scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

BEST CINEMA ACTOR

Brad PittBullet Train

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder – WINNER

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Dwayne JohnsonBlack Adam

Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ACTRESS IN CINEMA

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Jennifer GarnerThe Adam Project

Jennifer LopezMarry Me

Joey KingBullet Train

Keke Palmer, Nope

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Viola Davis, The Woman King

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA FILM

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya, Nope

Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling

Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile

Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee CurtisHalloween Ends

Keke Palmer, Nope

Mila KunisLuckiest Girl Alive

BEST COMEDY FILM ACTOR

Adam Sandler, Hustle – WINNER

Channing TatumThe Lost City

Jennifer GarnerThe Adam Project

Jennifer LopezMarry Me

Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise

Queen Latifah, Hustle

Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project

Sandra BullockThe Lost City

BEST ACTION FILM ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne JohnsonBlack Adam

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

Joey KingBullet Train

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Zoe Kravitz, The Batman

BEST SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things – WINNER

This Is Us

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

young rock

Young Sheldon

BEST REALITY SHOW

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians – WINNER

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

selling sunset

BEST REALITY SHOW COMPETITION

America’s Got Talent

american idol

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice – WINNER

BEST ACTOR ON TV

Dwayne JohnsonYoung Rock

Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things – WINNER

Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

BEST TV ACTRESS

Millie Bobby BrownStranger Things

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the

Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – WINNER

Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Dwayne JohnsonYoung Rock

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the

Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

BEST DAYTIME TALK SHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show – WINNER

The View

Today With Hoda and Jenna

BEST NIGHT TALK SHOW

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – WINNER

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

BEST REALITY SHOW PARTICIPANT

Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars

Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gabby WindeyThe Bachelorette

Mayyas, America’s Got Talent

Noah Thompson, American Idol

Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars – WINNER

Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer

Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST REALITY SHOW STAR

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians – WINNER

Kim KardashianThe Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

ADDICTIVE SERIES

bridgerton

Bel Air

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

inventing anna

Severance

The Bear

The Boys

The Thing About Pam

BEST SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES

House of the Dragon

La Brea

moon knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things – WINNER

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR IN BRAZIL:

Arthur Aguiar

bricklayer’s glove

Luisa Sonza

Virgínia Fonseca – WINNER

Gloria Groove

Jade Picon

Vanessa Lopes

yarley

