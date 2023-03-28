People’s Choice Awards 2022: check out the list…

On the night of this Tuesday, December 6th, one of the most disputed awards of the present time took place, being recognized worldwide, People’s Choice Awards.
The event is organized to honor great personalities, through popular vote, who stand out on TV, movies, music and the internet throughout the year, adding up to 40 categories. It took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The ceremony was hosted by none other than American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, for the second consecutive year. He even competed in one of the categories for his work on the comedy show Saturday Night Live.
And in this year’s edition, the highlights were artists like Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo and Shania Twain.
Ryan was honored with the Icon Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry over the past 30 years, as well as being nominated for two other categories:
Check out the full list of winners: Best Actor in a Comedy 2022 and Best Actor in a Motion Picture 2022.
Lizzo was also nominated in six categories: Best Competition Reality Show of 2022, Best Female Artist of 2022, Best Song of 2022 (won with “About Damn Time”), Best Album of 2022 and Best Celebrity of 2022 on the social networks. Notably, she was awarded the Champion Award for her impact in music and TV, as well as her commitment to fighting for diversity and inclusion.
Last but not least, the Canadian artist, with almost 40 years of career, Shania Twain, took the Music Icon award. She also performed at the event with a medley of her greatest hits. The 2022 People’s Choice Awards marks Shania Twain’s return to the awards since 2005.
Check out the performance:
BEST MALE ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
drake
Harry Styles – WINNER
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Beyonce
Camila Cabello
doja cat
Lady Gaga
lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift – WINNER
BEST GROUP
BTS – WINNER
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
BEST SONG
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo – WINNER
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Break My Soul,” Beyonce
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga
“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems
BEST ALBUM
Dawn FM, The Weeknd
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Midnights, Taylor Swift – WINNER
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyonce
Special, Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
BEST COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
BEST LATIN ARTIST
Anitta – WINNER
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastian Yatra
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chloe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto – WINNER
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
BEST CLIP
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift – WINNER
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez
“Oh My God,” Adele
“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK
“PROVENZA,” KAROL G
“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” BTS
BEST MUSICAL COLLABORATION
“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook – WINNER
“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage
“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
BEST TOUR
BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – WINNER
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love On Tour
LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
BEST CELEBRITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
doja cat
Lil Nas X
lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez – WINNER
Snoop Dogg
BEST CONTENT CREATOR
Addison Rae
Bella Poarch
Brent Rivera
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
khaby lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
MrBeast – WINNER
Noah Beck
BEST COMEDY ACT
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David SpadeNothing Personal
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
Kevin Hart: Reality Check – WINNER
Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Whitney Cummings – Jokes
FEATURED CELEBRITY
Chloe Kim
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
Serena Williams – WINNER
Steph Curry
BEST POP CULTURE PODCAST
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Archetypes – WINNER
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
call her daddy
Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
Not Skinny But Not Fat
smartless
Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer
BEST COMEDY FILM
fire island
Hustle
hocus pocus 2
Casa Comigo
Senior Year
The Adam Project – WINNER
The Lost City
Ticket to Paradise
BEST ACTION FILM
black adam
Bullet train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
The Batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER
BEST DRAMA FILM
nope
Death on the Nile
Don’t Worry Darling – WINNER
elvis
halloween ends
Luckiest Girl Alive
Scream
Where the Crawdads Sing
BEST CINEMA ACTOR
Brad PittBullet Train
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder – WINNER
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Dwayne JohnsonBlack Adam
Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
BEST ACTRESS IN CINEMA
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Jennifer GarnerThe Adam Project
Jennifer LopezMarry Me
Joey KingBullet Train
Keke Palmer, Nope
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Viola Davis, The Woman King
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA FILM
Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Lee CurtisHalloween Ends
Keke Palmer, Nope
Mila KunisLuckiest Girl Alive
BEST COMEDY FILM ACTOR
Adam Sandler, Hustle – WINNER
Channing TatumThe Lost City
Jennifer GarnerThe Adam Project
Jennifer LopezMarry Me
Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra BullockThe Lost City
BEST ACTION FILM ACTOR
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne JohnsonBlack Adam
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
Joey KingBullet Train
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Zoe Kravitz, The Batman
BEST SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things – WINNER
This Is Us
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
Cobra Kai
euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
Never Have I Ever – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
young rock
Young Sheldon
BEST REALITY SHOW
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Kardashians – WINNER
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
selling sunset
BEST REALITY SHOW COMPETITION
America’s Got Talent
american idol
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice – WINNER
BEST ACTOR ON TV
Dwayne JohnsonYoung Rock
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things – WINNER
Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
BEST TV ACTRESS
Millie Bobby BrownStranger Things
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – WINNER
Norman ReedusThe Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Dwayne JohnsonYoung Rock
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
BEST DAYTIME TALK SHOW
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show – WINNER
The View
Today With Hoda and Jenna
BEST NIGHT TALK SHOW
Jimmy KimmelLive!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – WINNER
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
BEST REALITY SHOW PARTICIPANT
Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby WindeyThe Bachelorette
Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
Noah Thompson, American Idol
Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars – WINNER
Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST REALITY SHOW STAR
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians – WINNER
Kim KardashianThe Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
ADDICTIVE SERIES
bridgerton
Bel Air
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
inventing anna
Severance
The Bear
The Boys
The Thing About Pam
BEST SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES
House of the Dragon
La Brea
moon knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things – WINNER
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy
INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR IN BRAZIL:
Arthur Aguiar
bricklayer’s glove
Luisa Sonza
Virgínia Fonseca – WINNER
Gloria Groove
Jade Picon
Vanessa Lopes
yarley
