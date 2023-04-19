Peralta became Latin American champion of League of Legends

Pedro Luis Peralta, 21 years old, has had an exemplary career in e-sports. On Saturday, April 15, in front of a massive audience, he became champion of the “LOL” Latin American League and will now travel to London with his Movistar R7 team to play the MSI 2023 League of Legends.

The final of the Latin American championship was broadcast via streaming and, without being the favorites of the competition, they achieved the unexpected. Peralta, also known as Lyonz, began a dream career. With a qualification in Mexico City, he moved to Santiago de Chile where he obtained his ticket to an international championship.

It will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 and will end on Tuesday the 21st of the same month. The event will take place at the Copper Box Arena in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Thirteen teams will participate in the tournament, unlike previous editions, in which eleven competed. Another change is that it will have two double elimination phases: the Play-Ins phase and the bracket phase.

-Play-Ins: from May 2 to 7.

-Key phase: from 9 to 14 and from 16 to 20 May.

-End: May 21.

The young man from San Francisco, with his team, in the Play Ins round, will face teams from all over the world.

The Play-Ins will include eight teams: the two qualified teams from the LEC, the LCS and the LPL, and the qualified team from the LLA (Peralta’s), CBLOL, PCS, VCS and LJL. . The second team of the LCK will qualify directly to the key phase for having been champions of the Worlds 2022.

The eight teams from the Play-Ins will be divided into two groups of four to compete in best-of-three double-elimination matches. The winner of each group and the winner of a Last Chance Qualifier match between the second winners of the two brackets will advance to the bracket phase. Here they will compete against the five direct qualifying teams (first teams from the LEC, LCS, LPL and LCK, and second team from the LCK) in a best-of-five double-elimination bracket.

Peralta’s team is made up of another Argentine, Lorenzo Tevez, known as “CEO”, two South Koreans Cho Bo-woong, alias “Bong” and Jeong Jo-bin “Mireu”, and the Peruvian Sebastián Alonso Niño Zabaletta, better known as “Odie”.

If you want to follow the competition and encourage the young man from San Francisco, the competition will be broadcast on the website lolesports.com.

