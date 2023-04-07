Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters • Proddigital POP

Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters is a 2013 American film, based on the second book in the Percy Jackson series, written by Rick Riordan. Directed by Thor Freudenthal, the film stars Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, Alexandra Daddario and Douglas Smith.

Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters follows Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman), a Greek demigod who needs to find a divine cloak, a magical artifact. For this he has to cross a vast ocean.

With the help of friends Annabeth Chase (Alexandra Daddario) and Grover Underwood (Brandon T. Jackson), Percy embarks on a perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to find the Golden Fleece before it’s too late.

In this article, the film will be discussed Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monstersstory details, actor details, director information, and more.

The story

In this second film, the plot takes place when Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman) and his friends, Annabeth (Alexandra Daddario) and Grover (Brandon T. Jackson), are sent on a mission to save Camp Half-Blood, let’s say it is the classic hero’s tale.

The mission is to prevent Camp Half-Blood from losing its force field, for that they will have to acquire an item with divine powers called the Golden Fleece. During the mission Percy discovers that Luke (son of Hermes) once again plans to bring chaos to the world by awakening the most powerful titan that ever existed. This titan is Cronos, the father of Zeus, Poseidon and Hades, who would return to life and unleash all his fury on the world.

After leaving the training ground, they encounter many monsters and sea creatures, while trying to locate the Sea of ​​Monsters in order to obtain the Golden Fleece. During the journey, Percy and his friends meet a Cyclops, and to our surprise, this Cyclops is Percy’s brother. With the help of their friends, and their new brother, they will cross the sea of ​​monsters, get the Fleece, stop Luke from waking Kronos, and return to camp to restore his force field. Phew… I’m tired!

Once there, they go through many adventures and challenges. During his journey, Percy is frustrated that his father, Poseidon, does not respond to him when he needs to. To save the world.

The beautiful 3D scenes brought to life the mythical world of the Greek gods and the elements of the film are packed with a lot of action and comedy. At the end of the plot, Percy and his friends manage to save the camp and bring peace back to the world. That is, no Cronos detonating general.

Negative points

There were several modifications made to the film, which angered some fans of the original book, not least, and the modifications made are unnecessary. Many fans of the book were revolted by these changes precisely because they did not make the slightest difference.

Other than that, Cronos with the size of the gravity of power in the film was easily defeated, this gives the impression that they took advantage of a character with gigantic potential. I hope the third film is much better.

Meet director Thor Freudenthal

The film’s director is Thor Freudenthal. Freudenthal is renowned for his ability to create vibrant films that captivate audiences. He has been responsible for directing several famous films, including the critically acclaimed 2018 film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Thor Freudenthal also directed the films Divergent (2014) and The Goonies (1985). When it’s about Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters, Thor Freudenthal was tasked with bringing the mythology-infused adventure, created by Rick Riordan, to life. The film was a huge success at the box office and was well received by critics.

What is the purpose of the film?

The film proposal Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters was to bring the mythical world of Greek Mythology to the cinema, bringing fun, adventure and a new vision of Greek legends and myths.

In addition, the film brought an important message about acceptance and self-expression, with a young and energetic protagonist who struggles to find his place in the world and show that even being a demigod, it is possible to have a normal life.

Despite the negative points, the proposal of the film was interesting and very well executed, leaving fans of Percy Jackson less dissatisfied.

movie cinematography Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters

It is a very well shot film, with very long shots that enhance the environments and characters of the film. The film’s cinematography is essential to convey the main message, which is one of adventure and discovery. The film’s opening and closing shots are very interesting, using visual effects to tell the story.

The central planes of the film are circular, accompanying the characters in their adventures. The use of colors and lights also contribute to convey the film’s message, with emphasis on the sunlight that shows the strength of nature.

The film’s cinematography perfectly captures the essence of Percy’s journey and helps make the adventure story even more captivating. It is worth noting that the effects are not so large as to overshadow the defects.

Are the visual effects good?

Based on Greek mythology, the film was awarded for the amazing visual effects used to create the settings, monsters and actions. The breathtaking sets and production design brought the epic scenes set in the Sea of ​​Monsters to life.

Clever use of CGI to create mythical creatures like the Cyclops and the Kraken added the final touch to turn the film into something spectacular.

The visual effects behind the film “Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters” were responsible for making it so interesting and impressive, however it was not enough to fill in the gaps left.

How much did the movie cost?

The budget for the film was $90 million, reasonably high for a children’s fantasy film. The budget is divided between the cost of production, payment of actors and directors, as well as the marketing and media campaign to promote the film. Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters it grossed $199.8 million at the worldwide box office and was well received by critics.

The film Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters Is it true to mythology?

Certainly the film is more faithful to mythology than faithful to the book, it is interesting how the mythological figures were adapted to human everyday life. For example, the Moiras were placed to drive a taxi, this is a satire for making them perform a service that needs to see the way. In parallel, it is also a clear reference to their dominion over a person’s final destiny. In the film there are several of these increments.

What the critics have to say about the film Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters?

The movie “The Sea of ​​​​Monsters” was one of the latest films in the Percy Jackson franchise. It had a great success at the box office, however, many fans were disappointed with the final result. The film has several problems in relation to the plot, the cast and the technical aspects.

The ending was very disappointing, as it didn’t bring the same emotion and tension as his original works. In addition, some scenes did not fit the plot, compromising the experience that the public expected. The cast had great actors and actresses, however, their performance fell short of expectations, failing to build the same connection and chemistry between the characters as in the books.

The visual effects also did not contribute to increasing the fantasy tone that was wanted in the plot. In general, Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters it was not impartial to the source material and failed to achieve the goal it set out to do.

The cast of this film is one of the positive points

the cast of Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters features several big names in Hollywood, including lead actor Logan Lerman, who plays lead character Percy Jackson. Along with a supporting cast that includes famous names such as Sean Bean, Nathan Fillion, Stanley Tucci and Pierce Brosnan.

The film also features the talent of several new stars, including Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, Jake Abel and Leven Rambin. Each built their character with great enthusiasm, delivering a memorable performance for fans.

Certainly the cast played a crucial role in the success of the film, the cast managed to bring the story of Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters in a funny, exciting and memorable way. With a range of talents and a cast of dynamic characters, viewers will be in for an unforgettable time with Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters.

don’t see the movie Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters with high expectations!

If you plan on watching the movie and are a fan of the book then don’t, the movie and the book are very different. Eventually if you go watch Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters, disconnect from any high expectations, and just focus on having fun. This way you will avoid any kind of disappointment. You can watch this movie on Disney+

That was our analysis today, with a more boring tone, but we work with truths, even if sometimes they may not be so nice. Also, share with your geek friend. See you next time.