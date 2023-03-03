‘Percy Jackson’: Creator Praises Walker Scobell’s Performance on Series: “Totally Perfect”

The author of the books and one of the showrunners of the upcoming series ‘Percy Jackson and the olympians‘, Rick Riordangave an interview to EW in which he highly praised the actor Walker Scobellinterpreter of the title character of the adaptation for the disney+.

He stated that “Walker’s Percy is totally perfect (…) Through his dialogues, his expressions, his actions…”

“And Walker has that sense of alchemy. Everyone says this about him when they watch him perform: ‘this kid is a superstar.’ The screen loves him, and he’s so good and so natural and so devoted to everything. It’s really impressive, and he’s a huge fan of the books.”completed.

Last year, our editor-in-chief Renato Marafon participated in DisneyD23 and had the opportunity to interview the stars of the adaptation.

On video, walker Scobell, leah Jeffries It is Aryan Simhadri they talk about their characters, which are their favorite books in the saga, which Gods they wanted to have as parents and much more.

Take the time to watch:

The cast still has Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson) Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Mr. D), Megan Mullally (Alecto), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano) Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse LaRue) Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) olivea morton (Nancy Bobofit) and Timothy Omundson (Hades).

Altogether, the saga written by Riordan contains five books: ‘The Lightning Thief’, ‘Sea of ​​Monsters’, ‘The Titan’s Curse’, ‘The Battle of the Labyrinth’, It is ‘The last Olympian’.

The plot revolves around Percy, a teenager who discovers he is the son of Poseidon, Greek god of the seas, and is then sent to Camp Half-Blood to reunite with other half-bloods. There, Percy meets his friend and mentor Grover Underwood, a teenage satyr, and meets Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena.

The series does not have a scheduled premiere date.

Chris Columbus directed the film adaptation of the first volume, ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’which brought in its cast Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, It is Jake Abel.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film grossed nearly $227 million around the world, from a budget of $95 million.

In 2013, ‘Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters‘ just invoiced $199 million and received harsh criticism about the narrative, which strayed too far from the original novel.