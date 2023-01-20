Perkz is full of praise for one of his teammates

This Saturday will start, after a long time of waiting, the Winter Split 2023 of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC). All the fans want to see the new rosters of the largest European League of Legends competition. As opening day approaches, there are several players who They have talked about all the teams.

However, Luka Perkovic «Perkz«, midlaner from Team Vitality, decided to praise one of his teammates. So he did it in an interview with The Loadout last January 19. This is Zhou Yang-Bo”Bo«, jungle of Team Vitality for this start of the season. Although the player joined the French team in 2022, he was unable to debut due to visa problems.

Perkz has no doubts that Bo is going to blow up the LEC

There are players who always give us unique sensations. And that is the case of Bo within Team Vitality. The player has already popped the Only Q, leaving us unique plays and now he wants to do the same with the European competition. So much so that Perkz said without any doubt that Bo «He is one of those players that appear once a generationa professional who completely changes the rules of the game«.

«Let’s see, it is true that it is something of speculation, but I have seen enough of him to say that I think he is ‘the one’. It’s like we’re comparing him to Neo in ‘The Matrix’.”, stated the Croatian while praising his new teammate. According to Perkz, Bo has a very natural approach to show his prowess in the game. «It’s raw talent. The way he plays every situation better than others is nameless.“, he finished.

The LEC starts this Saturday and the first rival of Team Vitality will be fnaticteam that has recovered Rekkles after his departure to G2 Esports.