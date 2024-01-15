Peru is preparing to declare a state of emergency in 20 regions due to the increase in dengue cases

(CNN in Spanish) — Peru’s Health Minister César Vásquez said this Monday that 20 of the country’s 24 regions will be declared a health emergency due to the increase in dengue cases. According to the minister’s statements, there are already 24,981 cases.

“We are going to present a report on the dengue situation in the country and work is being done so that in the next few hours most areas of Peru will be declared a state of emergency due to this epidemic,” Vásquez said in an interview. With RPP. “20 areas will be considered in a state of health emergency due to dengue and the details of the decree are being finalized so that it can be approved,” he said.

CNN contacted Peru’s Health Ministry to obtain more information, including the current official number of deaths, but reported that the emergency declaration is being endorsed before the Council of Ministers and after endorsement, the Health Minister will make a statement regarding the agreements. ,

In his statements, Vasquez commented that the reported cases represent an increase of 95% compared to the same period in 2023. “2024 is going to be an absolutely complex year,” the minister acknowledged. “We are on the verge of 100% growth,” he commented. There were 12,624 cases and 18 deaths on this date in 2023, the minister said.

Vásquez said that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), high temperatures caused by the El Nino climate phenomenon are causing the larvae of the mosquito responsible for the disease, Aedes aegypti, to spread “rapidly”.

The latest epidemiological alert from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), issued on 16 February, reports a “rapid increase” in dengue in Latin America.

With information from Jimena de la Quintana.