Peru is the country in the region where AI is most used in work, what benefit does it give us? , Artificial Intelligence Companies | Aye | Corporate world Employees Daily work Productivity technology

According to a recent study by the Latin American employment portal Boomerana, titled “AI at Work, how useful is it?”, Peru is the country in the region where artificial intelligence is most used in the workplace: 49% use it for their daily tasks and 98% of them believe that its inclusion in daily tasks is useful. We are ahead of Chile and Ecuador with 36%; Panama, 32%, and Argentina, 31%.

Study data was obtained based on approximately 22 thousand participants, 4,503 from Peru, 3,158 from Argentina, 3,754 from Chile, 7,927 from Ecuador and 2,622 from Panama. The research explores how to incorporate the use of artificial intelligence into the daily work of talent in general and HR professionals in particular, what are its challenges and what are its benefits.

The analysis concludes that of the total Peruvian workers who turn to AI, the majority (43%) do so solve everyday problems one of two Improve interaction with digital environments (43%); create generic content like text, images, and videos (34%); Asking questions about daily concerns (33%), performing advanced data analysis (32%) or automating repetitive tasks (28%).

Another interesting index that the study reveals is the frequency of use of AI. 26% of respondents said they use it daily, 38% almost every day, 29% at least once a week and 7% once a month. And for the group that has not yet incorporated this technology into their work, the main reason for not doing so is that their work does not allow it (38%), they prefer to work without using it ( 24%), they do not consider it necessary (19%), they cannot get used to it (18%) or they do not support the technology (8%).

AI, an ally in work

Peru is the country in the region where AI is most used in work, what benefit does it give us?

In general terms, a favorable perception has been observed regarding the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace Increasing the efficiency and productivity of Peruvian workers. The benefits are mainly time saving, streamlining and automating repetitive tasks, quick access to information, analyzing complex data or optimizing processes.

However, the survey also identifies disadvantages and challenges. For example, Dependence on AI is one of the main problems Which may arise from errors in its use or lack of information. There is another present fear loss of jobs, In fact, almost half of those surveyed believe that AI will replace human work. It is a fear that is shared not only by our fellow citizens but throughout the world. Other shortcomings are also highlighted such as implementation costs, lack of empathy, understanding and intuition or algorithmic bias.

“In an opinion study we conducted in May called ‘How do you think AI will impact your work’, Peruvian employees were those who had the most positive perception about the impact of AI on their work: 85% believe ​​is positive, 9% do not believe that it has much impact and only 6% believe that it is negative. Furthermore, 92% believe that artificial intelligence will be helpful in their work and 94% believe that this technology “Planned to continue training in their region despite the progress of (in both cases, the highest number in the region)”Dora Pinedo, head of marketing at Boomerang Peru, told El Comercio.

For Pinedo, the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence usually depends on a combination of factors, with the benefits derived from their use being one of the key aspects. And what benefit do we get from this?

“An average employee can benefit significantly from knowledge in artificial intelligence Provides you with tools that improve efficiency and productivity in various work areas,says the Boomeran executive.

“With the understanding of AI, an employee can automate repetitive tasks, analyze large data sets instantly and get advice for decision making. Furthermore, the ability to adopt these types of tools can open up opportunities for professional development, allowing you to make significant contributions to an organization’s innovation and business strategy.”Add.

But to what extent are Peruvian companies currently looking for profiles with knowledge in AI? Pinedo points out that, being an emerging field of knowledge, Extensive AI-related searches have not yet been seen Nor is any skill or knowledge related to this technique generally required.

However, there is some highly valuable specialized knowledge in key areas such as robotics and automation; Development of AI applications to create programs such as chatbots and virtual assistants; AI research, which involves analyzing data to develop new technologies in specific areas, and algorithm auditing, which allows evaluating the efficiency and security of computer algorithms in systems and applications.

There is no doubt that artificial intelligence has provided amazing speed. It’s still too early to know how much this will change working life, but when it does, there are many people who are willing to rely on it to make their daily tasks more efficient.