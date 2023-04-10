Peru: Pilsen Callao facilitates the communication of deaf gamers with AI

To make the world of gaming an even more inclusive place, Pilsen Callao has launched E-nterpreters Season 2with this second version, the bot will also read deaf gamers’ lip movements and gestures, to translate them into voice messages in real time during a game.

It is the evolution of the successful bot E-interpreterscreated with Artificial Intelligence (AI), to help gamers with hearing impairments to translate into signs what other players said by audio during games in discord -a platform for the creation of chat groups for games.

A socialization space with a bot that facilitates communication

According to data from the NGO ditch the label, 1 in 2 young people worldwide have been bullied while playing online. With this initiative, Pilsen Callao seeks to help more young people with deafness and speech difficulties connect in a better way in the world of gaming, since it is an important space for socialization.

In this regard, Cecilia Mircin, Marketing Head of Pilsen Callao, explained that in Peru there are more than 532,000 deaf people, most of them young people between the ages of 18 and 29, who find in gaming a space to socialize and make friends.

“However, during the development of E-interpreters, by contacting deaf gaming communities, we were able to identify that not being able to speak easily was a great limitation for them, since they received teasing, they could not keep up with the speed of the game and, therefore, they did not feel integrated . It is for this reason that, from Pilsen Callao, hand in hand with DDB Peru, we continue to develop this innovation, seeking to increase the more than 22,000 gamers who already use our bot as an alternative solution to this problem”, he assured.

Analysis or measurement cookies to view the content.” data-cli-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/RfTZ0J-Yx-g?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen>

A tool based on the needs of deaf people

For this second phase of the campaign, DDB Peru, together with Cirsys and Tunche Films, incorporated facial recognition technology capable of reading the gestures and lips of deaf players, through a webcam, converting their words into a voice. generic that allows them to interact with other players without any impediment, in real time and at the speed of the game.

Kenny Quiroz, creative editor of Fahrenheit DDB Peru, pointed out that the tool was created through a database based on the needs of deaf gamers. “Through different facial recognition algorithms, we managed to develop one with the ability to track the face with high efficiency. Finally, we linked it with the artificial intelligence of previous sign language and thus articulated both technologies”, highlights Quiroz.

With this innovation, gamers will be able to count on the functionality of Interpreters 1 and Season 2, enjoying translated conversations of hearing gamers in sign language and also responding with voice messages, thanks to reading facial movements. In addition, this new version will include renewed skins for its three avatars, always inspired by the main games consumed by young people, such as call of duty, League of Legends and fortnite.

E-nterpreters Season 2 will be available at the end of April and can be downloaded for free at www.pilsencallao.com.pe, it can be downloaded from anywhere in the world and to use it you only need to have a computer with a webcam.

We will continue reporting…