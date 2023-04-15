Peruvian champion in the Latin American League (LLA) of League of Legends

Movistar R7 took the opening championship of the Latin American League of League of Legends (ALL) by defeating the squad of Six Karma in a face-to-face final played in Santiago de Chile.

And within the champion squad, a Peruvian stood out for his excellent day: Sebastián Niño, better known as ‘oddie’who becomes one of the most successful players in the entire region.

R7 to London

The grand final lived up to the expectations of the thousands of fans at the Movistar Arena and viewers through digital platforms.

Six Karma; made up of the South Koreans Meaning and OnFleek, the locals Cody and Shu Hari, as well as the Argentine Snaker; reached the final stage in better shape, qualifying from the Upper Brackets of the contest, defeating precisely Movistar R7.

The rainbow knew how to recover from this fall and eliminated Estral to catch your flight to Chile. In their ranks are the South Koreans Bong and Mireu, the Argentines Ceo and Lyonz, and the Peruvian ‘oddie’.

The final brace started with Six Karma taking the first point in an intense game of 30 minutes. R7 would turn the score around, but this would only anger 6K who would tie the series with an overwhelming 14 to 2 in just 25 minutes of games.

Then, around 24 minutes into game five, the excitement of achieving those milestones led 6K to retreat from the top lane due to a threatening R7 dominance, who triumphed within minutes of continuing to achieve goals in an anticipated finale.

Movistar R7 takes a prize of 30 thousand dollars for his championship, in addition to the direct pass to the MSI 2023the global mid-season tournament of League of Legends which will be played in London, from May 2 to 21.

‘Oddie’, a legend of the game

Since its appearance in the competitive environment, in 2013; The Peruvian has achieved important world rankings.

Winner of regional leagues, he has also qualified for tournaments such as the International Wildcard (2016), the MSI (2017 to 2019) and, of course, the world championships called Worlds (2017 and 2019).

For many, he is still considered the best player in all of Latin America in the position in which he plays, jungle; thanks to his adaptation to the different changes in the metagame of the video game.

Like the PROGAMER fanpage on Facebook to keep you up to date with the latest news from video games, anime, comics and geek culture. In addition you can also listen to our PROGAMER Podcast on RPP Podcast, iTunes and Spotify.

Go to RPP News