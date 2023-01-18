Peruvian national team jersey: Mox WDF streams Minecraft to present new Adidas jersey | Twitch | Sweepstakes | YouTubers | show business | SHOWS

the youtuber Mox made a streaming to reveal the new shirt of the Peruvian team for Minecraft.

“Official revelation of the Peruvian team shirt by Minecraft! #ponteelalma”announced the Peruvian youtuber through his social networks.

Mox’s message aroused the curiosity of his followers, who connected to his broadcast with the hope of seeing the new shirt.

Mox streams to reveal the new shirt of the Peruvian team. (Photo: @@whatdafaqshow).

As could be seen in the streaming, the youtuber offered a raffle to the participants and unboxed the shirt. The pole arrived with a box adidas red.

The transmission of Mox coincided with the official presentation made by the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), which had some problems during its live.

Mox reveals the new team shirt in Minecraft.

HOW IS THE NEW ADIDAS SELECTION SHIRT?

After 38 years, the brand with the three stripes (adidas) returns to dress the ‘Bicolor’. The nostalgia and emotion installed in the hearts of all the fans has made this shirt the most anticipated in recent years.

The new “red and white skin” has brought back the red color of the Peruvian flag in the inevitable stripe that crosses the entire chest of the shirt, in addition to the three classic adidas stripes on the shoulders are also painted in the same reddish tone.

The alternate shirt of the Peruvian National Team. (Photo: Adidas)

