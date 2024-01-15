Peruvian team Jorge Fossati’s 3-5-2: How it worked against Nicaragua and who could enter the system against the Dominican Republic Lapadula | Oliver Sonne game-total

Interview: “Alianza Lima is a big team that always has to fight for first place in the women’s league”

The idea is clear: try to be balanced, propose and not wait, press, break away from your goal and stay close to the goal, control the play in the center of the field and take advantage on the wings. To accomplish this, the new coach of the Peru team has turned to his old trusted coach.

Fossati first thought caseda As a goalkeeper, behind a line of three defenders Miguel Araujo, Carlos Esquez and Alexander Callens, with a second line made of Martin Tavara As a central steering wheel, wilder cartagena And joao grimaldo As for interior decoration, even more Andy Polo and Miguel Trauco On the band. and further paolo Near Lapadula,

This is how the Peruvian team was formed against Nicaragua.

Analysis: “Will a driver who already knows he has been replaced be loyal to the team?”: Carlos Sainz and why this season is important for his future in F1

tailor companies

On the left, Trucco gave the round trip to Grimaldo due to his play and current characteristics. The Remain attackers remained a constant threat and took advantage of their pace by attacking on their nearest flank. The Crisciuma player was introduced as an inside player when Joao decided to climb closer to the line and try to link himself with his greatest abilities: short passes and changes to the front. However, at the other end, Polo unbalanced the spear close to the line and he received internal support from Carthagena, who did a good job in exploring and unmarking the opposition zone, finding himself an outlier when Andy was passing. Shown as passing option. Diagonally at full speed.

control center

In the new 3–5–2, the midfielders protect possession and look for width through short passes and openings on the wings, and thus gain more access for the team. The team reduced spaces with the accumulation of players and this reduced the pressure after losing far away from our goal. The team intended to gain strength along the intermediate line by defending closer to the center, minimizing spaces for the opponent to attack, being able to recover without the opponent reaching the danger zone, and taking the shortest route to the opponent’s zone. Has to happen. One of the qualities of this system is that, with the block protected by the centre, the wingers can also move up at the same time, generating numerical superiority in attack.

Gianluca Lapadula and Andy Polo. (Photo: Peruvian National Team)

Chronicle: Fossati’s favorite player, with inspired polo, Peru beats Nicaragua 2-0 and reconciles with the people

counter puncher

The placement of players in this tactical system promotes wide counter-attacks with associated play from the back, allowing them to arrive in the opposition area well-armed and with quantity. If the outsiders are successful in opening up the field, the team will get width and depth to find the goal. But one disadvantage would be that the defense-attack transition would cause breakdowns in the center of the field, forcing substitute players not to collide when entering.

Multifaceted talent

The system requires technical players with game vision who consistently generate triangles, decision making and performers capable of executing well. and footballers who adopt different formations, such as a defensive 5-3-2, which apply against certain opponents or in certain situations; 5-3-1-1, prevent losing connection with the lead when the nine goes down; Same with the 3-5-2, when they move forward as wingers to attack with up to seven; Or with the 3-1-4-2, when a midfielder drops back and leaves a kind of intermediate line to build up the play, favoring fluidity when the opponent refuses to come out.

The new practice of the Peruvian national team in La Videna, thinking about Peru vs. Dominican Republic. (Photos: Peru national team)

Where does Peruvian style come from?

It will be incumbent upon Fossati and his team not to lose sight of the essence of Peruvian football, whatever system is implemented, even if it represents a great challenge due to the dynamics required. The touch should form a seal when connecting the lines, but it may take longer than the fan expects to achieve the desired fusion. If not, even if we qualify for the World Cup, the questions will not stop. There is no system that prohibits walls and good play once balance is achieved.

Dominican Republic, new opportunity

Against a weaker and lower-ranked opponent, Fossati’s team could not only offer variations in terms of the names in the monument. The Uruguay coach has previously used a 3-4-1-2 version, with more advanced midfielders, around a number of 10, to link up with the forward line and generate more attacking power. It wouldn’t be strange to see Sergio Pena or Piero Quispe in that role. Following the Uruguayan’s own words, it will be the turn of Luis Abrams, Anderson Santamaria and Aldo Corzo to appear in the showcase, in search of “all the people who worked on this idea”. Other players also did not enter against Nicaragua, such as Brian Reyna, Edison Flores, José Rivera and Marcos López. And Eric Noriega could have got more minutes with good impact in his debut.