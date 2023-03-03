Peruvian Valorant League 2023

Given the problems we have been facing, where PRO players want a place with a higher level to be able to practice outside of their training sessions and new talents do not have a place to stand out and be known by professional teams.

I present to you the PERUVIAN VALORANT LEAGUE

A place where only the most talented have access to the PRO league, making it a unique place to play where PRO players and new talents can train, improve and hone their skills. Where each match is highly competitive and counts towards the monthly leaderboard, which will give out monetary rewards at the end of the month.

When does the Peruvian Valorant League start?

It starts on February 1 and ends on February 28, but this will be the start of many seasons, which will take place every month.

How do I join the Peruvian Valorant League?

Every month all the players will be able to play a classification system where the most outstanding will be able to break through and go up to the PRO league.

How does the Peruvian Valorant League work?

It is divided into Open League, Challenger League and PRO League.

Pro League: Only Peruvian PRO players will enter with an invitation

Challenger League: Anyone who is ascending rank up (current rank) will be able to enter. There will be its own matchmaking system on the Discord.

Open League: You can enter any rank to participate. There will be its own matchmaking system on the Discord.