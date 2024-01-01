Peso and BMV advance in volatile session after US inflation data

The peso and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) advanced in an irregular day this Thursday after the publication of higher than expected data on inflation in the United States, data that will reduce bets in the markets after the start of the Federal Reserve (Fed) . Interest rates cut in March as expected.

In another morning report on the U.S. economy, initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell more than expected this week.

At the end of trading the peso was quoted at 16.9114 per dollar, up 0.23% compared with Wednesday’s Reuters reference price, although it weakened 0.68% during the day to 17.0650 units.

The reversal came as Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin said the December data did little to clarify the trajectory of inflation for U.S. central bank officials, who are considering a possible start to rate cuts this year. are doing.

At the moment, the market is awaiting the publication of producer price data from the United States on Friday in December, looking for new signals about the direction of monetary policy.

Read: Inflation in US rose three percent in December and tipped at 3.4% in 2023

Stock market ahead 0.22%

The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index rose 0.22% to 55,438.75 points, paring its early losses, with 169.5 million securities traded, although it has been recovering in recent sessions, still well below the earlier daily average of 300. is less than a million. space time.

Analysts agreed that the market is also eyeing the start of the fourth-quarter corporate reporting season on Friday, which will also include results from some financial sector companies.

Papers of telecommunications giant America Movil rose 1.77% to 15.56 pesos, followed by pharmaceutical company Genoma Labs, up 1.53% to 13.94 pesos.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield fell four basis points to 9.08%, while the 20-year rate fell two basis points to 9.18%.

With information from Reuters

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico