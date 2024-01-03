Peso and BMV advance while awaiting US inflation data

The peso and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) advanced this Monday, a day before the release of inflation data in the United States, which will give new signals about the moment when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates. ,

Locally, little relevant economic data is expected this week after Banco de Mexico opened the door to an upcoming key rate cut, the first in three years.

At the end of trading the peso was trading at 17.0655 per dollar, up a marginal 0.06% against the reference value. reuters on Friday.

“Investors expect January inflation in the United States to be a clear picture of the next Fed rate adjustment tomorrow,” Monex Grupo Financiero said in an analysis note.

Analysts at the firm CIBanco expect the peso to fluctuate between 16.95 to 17.30 per dollar for the rest of the week.

The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index rose 0.16% to 57,418.55 points, after two days of decline, as investors turned their attention to the fourth-quarter corporate reporting season.

Shares of cement company GGC rose 3.68% to 193.42 pesos, followed by Gentera, which specializes in banking and credit services, by 3.15% to 23.92 pesos.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 9.15%, while the 20-year rate fell two basis points to 9.35%.

