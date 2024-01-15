Peso ends weekly decline; Femsa shares fell

The peso and the Mexican stock market fell this Friday on the caution of investors awaiting the publication of new key economic data in Mexico and the United States next week, who are looking for more signals about the future of interest rates.

For now, the market continues to absorb the minutes of the recent meetings of the two countries’ central banks, which suggest that the US Federal Reserve is concerned about lowering rates too soon, while the Banco de Mexico may do so in the following. Will evaluate the possibility of adjustment. meetings.

According to Banxico data, the dollar sold at 17.1205 pesos at the end of the session, representing a depreciation of 0.06% for the national currency, and it fell 0.42% in the cumulative weekly.

“With this, the peso has recorded its first weekly decline, after gaining for three consecutive weeks,” Banco Base highlighted in an analysis note.

Nevertheless, speculative bets in favor of the peso’s strength continued on the Chicago futures market, although they dropped to 95,929 contracts, from a record high of 100,454 in almost four years, which they reached last week.

Follow information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Locally, Banco de Mexico’s quarterly report, to be published on Wednesday, will offer an update to the issuer’s expectations regarding inflation, GDP and the key rate following the latest data.

This is the worst fall in Femsa’s share price since 2010.

The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index fell 0.86% to 56,659.80 points, a weekly decline of 0.83%, marking the third consecutive week of losses, with the market also eyeing the fourth-quarter corporate reporting season.

Shares of bottler and retailer FEMSA lost 10.68% during the session to 204.02 pesos, their worst decline since January 2010, after a weak quarterly report, followed by losses at its Coca-Cola FEMSA unit. Shares fell by 1.61. % to 169.67 pesos.

FEMSA shares reached an all-time high last week.

Read: Femsa’s profit fell by 18% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and its shares fell

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield fell four basis points to 9.18%, while the 20-year rate fell five basis points to 9.39%.

With information from Reuters

Do you like to get information through Google News? Follow our Showcase to get the best stories