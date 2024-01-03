Peso falls sharply due to inflation data in the United States

EFE LATAM VIDEO

Northeastern United States braces for powerful winter storm

Washington, February 12 (EFE).- The National Weather Service (NWS) warned this Monday about a strong winter storm with winds and snowfall in the northeast of the United States that could reach Boston (Massachusetts) in the next few hours. ) and will affect the city. That’s why New York officials have asked to exercise caution. Winter storm warnings extend from Altoona in western Pennsylvania to southern New Hampshire, but the agency also predicts severe storms, heavy rain and possible flooding in areas of the Southeast. Another government agency, the Climate Prediction Centre, reported that the storm off the country’s north-east coast draws cold air and generates cold winds from the north. New York Mayor Eric Adams announced that classes in the city’s public schools will be held remotely tomorrow, Tuesday, as the city braces for a snowfall that could be the largest in more than two years. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who has declared a snow emergency, ordered the suspension of school activities for tomorrow, Tuesday, and recommended that companies allow their employees to return home earlier. The storm, which forecasters have named ‘Lorraine’ and is over parts of the plains today, is expected to move north-east and affect traffic across much of the region. The Weather Channel predicted snow accumulations of five to 12 inches (12 to 30 centimeters) from northeastern Pennsylvania to southeastern New York and southern New England. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised caution for those who must travel on the roads and recommended that “if you do not need to drive during a severe storm, do not do so.” NYC Health Hospitals, the nation’s largest hospital chain, advised New Yorkers to protect themselves and their neighbors by “helping people in need when it’s cold outside.” The Maryland weather agency warned this morning about storm movements that could bring rain and then snow, and issued warnings for Frederick and Washington counties and areas west of the state. (c) EFE Agency