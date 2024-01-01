Peso’s deterioration continues and BMV suffers biggest decline since October • Markets • Forbes Mexico

The peso declined for a fifth consecutive day, while the Mexican stock market recorded its worst session in three months following the publication of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s most recent monetary policy meeting.

The details showed central bank officials appeared confident that inflation was under control, “downside risks” were receding and concerns were rising about the damage to the economy from “excessively tight” monetary policy.

The peso was quoted at 17.0360 per dollar on Tuesday, down 0.13% against a Reuters reference value, although minutes earlier it had weakened to 17.0990 units, a level not seen since Dec. 21.

The peso has declined by 0.70% in the last five days.

Stock market’s deepest fall since October

The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index fell 2.20% to 55,726.64 points, its biggest daily decline since Oct. 5, although trading volume remained weak due to the holiday period.

The Mexican Stock Exchange also suffered five consecutive sessions of losses, with a cumulative decline of 3.5%.

Shares of mining company Industrias Penoles were the biggest losers of the day, falling 5.36% to 234.88 pesos, followed by shares of conglomerate Orbea, which fell 4.14% to 36.13 pesos.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield rose four basis points to 9.06%, while the 20-year rate rose one basis point to 9.17%.

With information from Reuters

